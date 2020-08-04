The Interstate 39/90 northbound ramp to Highway 12/18 (Beltline) westbound (Exit 142 A) in Madison will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, to 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7. Crews will perform some grading operations associated with the I-39/90 and Beltline interchange project.
Motorists should follow the signed detour route and exit the northbound Interstate to Highway 12/18 eastbound and turn around at the Highway N interchange (Exit 272).
The work operations and ramp closure are weather dependent and subject to change.
