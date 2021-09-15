Police in McFarland arrest 25-year-old man in stolen vehicle

A Spring Green man was taken into custody by McFarland police last week after he allegedly stole a vehicle from the city of Madison and crashed it into a curb.
McFarland police were dispatched at 12:48 a.m. Sept. 5 to a single vehicle crash near the 5900 block of Juniper Ridge, a release from the department said.
After running the license plate, officers determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen from the city of Madison. The driver was then identified as 25-year-old Paul Poppe, who was “slumped over the steering wheel,” according to the media release.
The release said several items of drug paraphernalia and suspected stolen property were recovered from the vehicle, and Poppe was arrested on tentative charges of second offense operating while intoxicated, as well as a probation violation.
McFarland police indicated that further charges are anticipated regarding the stolen vehicle and property.
Pursuant to the directive of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6, Trial Publicity, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation, and that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.