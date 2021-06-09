McFarland boys track first, girls third at Reedsburg Tri

The McFarland boys track and field team took first place in the Reedsburg Tri, while the girls team finished in third on Tuesday, June 1.
For the boys, senior Ryan Olsen won the 800-meter dash with a time of 2:09.32, edging out Mount Horeb’s Joseph Stoddard, who had a time of 2:09.42.
Freshman Brock Spiegel’s time of 12:17.16 bested McFarland teammate, freshman Lyon Hall, who finished with a time of 12:23.57 in the 3200-meter.
In the shot put, senior Bryce Taylor threw a mark of 43 feet and one inch for a first-place finish. Taylor went on to out-throw the competition in the discus, with a mark of 121 feet 6 inches.
The boys team finished the tournament in first place with a total score of 254.
For the girls, junior Chloe Goecks won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.73.
Senior Samatha Pili earned a first-place finish with a height of nine feet in the pole vault. The next closest competitor had a height of eight feet.
The girls 4x400 relay team took second place with a time of 4:32.35, falling short of Mount Horeb’s first-place time of 4:29.72. Senior Elizabeth Maly, freshman Emily Sprang, freshman Chloerissa Johnson and junior Lilly Innes ran the relay for the Spartans.
McFarland finished in third with a team score of 156.
Team scores – boys: McFarland 254, Mount Horeb 191, Reedsburg Area 176
Team scores – girls: Reedsburg Area 244, Mount Horeb 194, McFarland 156