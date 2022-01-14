Holiday tree art installation recycles trees

A local art installation is looking to give holiday trees a new life this January.
The Madison Arts Commission is funding a temporary art installation at Olbrich Park, 3527 Atwood Avenue, from Jan. 2 to March 1.
Madison artist Lillian Sizemore will construct an 89-foot diameter temporary walking labyrinth made from recycled holiday tree branches. Titled “How Lovely Are Thy Branches,” the installation will open on Jan. 29 and stay up until March.
Local residents can drop off their used holiday greens until Jan. 29, to be included in the installation. The drop off point is near the Olbrich Biergarten. The project is seeking real trees only, without ornaments, wreaths or swags.
There will be an opening day celebration for the exhibit on Sunday, Jan. 30 from 3-5:30 p.m. at Olbrich Park.
“We are so happy to see this temporary public art installation come to fruition. The artist has been planning and working with City staff to secure permissions for nearly a year.,” said Anna January, chair of the Madison Arts Commission. “Lillian Sizemore is a talented artist and she is giving our community a beautiful gift, a place to enter the beautiful winter landscape and find peace within. Our community needs special places for reflection and healing right now.”
Holiday trees will be collected by the city of Monona on Monday, Jan. 17 at 7 a.m. and the week of Jan. 10 in the village of Cottage Grove.