It was an unusual year, but 29 members of the McFarland Model UN team have just wrapped up their season, competing at five virtual conferences from November through April and with ten different students winning awards.
At one of its final competitions, hosted by Northwestern University in April, the team won an overall prize as the Outstanding Small School Delegation. For individual awards, junior Felicia Zheng won Best Delegate (first place) in a committee where she represented the CEO of Netflix, while senior Christy Zheng won Outstanding Delegate (second place) as a representative in the Chinese Politburo.
Throughout the year, students engaged in simulations of various United Nations and government committees, representing countries or national leaders and debating topics like deforestation in the Amazon, the Iranian nuclear program, and U.S.-Russian relations. Students engaged in both formal debate, focused around speech-making, and informal debate, which includes the building of alliances, with the goal of writing and passing resolutions addressing whatever issue is under consideration.
Some students also participated in historical simulations, like senior Laetitia Hollard, who represented Pope Sixtus IV in a debate over art and papal power during the Italian Renaissance, and junior Claire Hovland, who represented France in a simulation of the U.N. Security Council set in 1967 and that discussed 1960s-era conflicts in Nigeria and the Middle East.
Other than a local conference hosted by Madison-area schools, including McFarland, the rest of the conferences were either three or four days long, with students in committee for about fifteen hours at each conference.
In addition to Christy and Felicia Zheng, students who won awards at other conferences included 11th grade student Jack O’Connor, 10th grade students Rowan Krenz and Ella Purintun, and 9th grade students Sophia DeVos, Lily League, Zoey Lewis, Izzie Tobin, and Valery Vayserberg.