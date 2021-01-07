The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) has decided to shuffle the deck when it comes to football-only realignments in the Badger Conference Large and Small, and the Rock Valley Conference.
The changes, which would begin with the 2022 season, could receive final approval by the WIAA Board of Control at its March 5 meeting.
DeForest, which was formerly in the Badger Large, would move to the Badger Small. A long-time member of the old Badger North Conference, DeForest won the 2019 WIAA Division 3 state championship with an 8-7 win over Menasha.
Baraboo and Reedsburg, former members of the Badger North and then the Badger Small will be heading to the Mississippi Valley Conference, which includes schools in far western Wisconsin such as La Crosse Central, La Crosse Logan, Sparta and Onalaska.
Meanwhile, Sun Prairie East High School will move from the Big Eight Conference to the Badger Large and play in the same league as the new Sun Prairie West High School. The Badger Large would also include Waunakee, Watertown, Oregon, Beaver Dam and Milton.
Departing the Badger Large Conference will be Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker, which both will enter the Big Eight Conference. Other Big Eight schools include Madison West, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Middleton and Verona.
Delevan-Darien would shift from the Southern Lakes Conference to the Rock Valley Conference, and Madison Edgewood is scheduled to move from the Rock Valley to the Capitol Conference.
McFarland is a member of the Rock Valley Conference and Monona Grove is in the Badger Conference-Small.
McFarland and Delevan-Darien would have the largest school populations in the Rock Valley, with more than 700 students. Other teams in the conference would include Jefferson, East Troy, Whitewater, Evansville, Edgerton and former Badger South competitor Monroe.
Monona Grove, DeForest and Fort Atkinson each have more than 1,000 students and would be the biggest schools in the Badger Small based on student enrollment. Other teams in the conference include Stoughton, Mount Horeb/Barneveld, Sauk Prairie and Portage.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the 2020 fall high school sports schedule at Monona Grove and McFarland due to restrictions on social distancing and public get-togethers. Both teams will play six games in spring 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.