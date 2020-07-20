Joe Shorette is ready to exercise his skills for the benefit of the McFarland Chamber of Commerce.
Shorette, who owns Total Body Training with his wife, Brittany, recently started as the executive director of the chamber. He still works at the gym but also dedicates set hours to his new part-time job.
“From a business standpoint, member retention is important,” he said.
Shorette studied business management at UW-Stevens Point and served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard for six years. He is also a hockey director for McFarland Youth Hockey.
He said his involvement with the chamber and the Ambassadors Committee led to his new role. The chamber needed somebody to step forward to handle the day-t0-day operations as well as recruit new members, organize networking and fundraising opportunities, and promote the chamber to the community.
Much of that had fallen on the shoulders of Becky Rogers, chamber president, and other chamber volunteers.
“On the back end, one of the biggest roles is the administration and getting information to members, having strong communication with members,” Shorette said. “On the front end, and there’s additional time with all the COVID conditions, and someone has to be the face of the chamber, to promote the chamber to new members and help grow the chamber membership.”
Today’s membership stands at about 130.
Shorette is putting together some ideas for networking opportunities for members. He’s also spending time pushing information out to members as it relates to COVID-19 and the changing conditions in Dane County and the Paycheck Protection Program grants from the Small Business Administration.
Shorette can be reached at 838-4011 or info@mcfarlandchamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.