To the editor,
While initial guidance called for only certain groups to be tested for COVID-19, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services now recommends that all people with symptoms, even mild ones, be tested. COVID-19 symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, headache, new loss of taste or smell, and repeated shaking with chills.
I know it can be easy to dismiss things like that nagging cough, but in these times, it’s best to err on the side of caution and get tested if you’re experiencing any of these symptoms. Testing plays a key role in boxing in COVID-19, because it helps identify where the virus is and how it’s spreading – making it easier to isolate. Wisconsin’s also greatly expanded its capacity for testing so that everyone that needs a test can get a test.
So, don’t ignore these symptoms. By getting tested, you’re not only protecting your health and those you care about, you’re also doing your part to help Wisconsin overcome this virus.
For more information on COVID-19 and ways to stay safe during this pandemic, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19.
Thank you.
Spencer Straub
McFarland
