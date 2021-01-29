Katie Hildebrandt scored 23 points as the McFarland High School girls basketball team routed Evansville 70-35 on Friday night.

The Spartans led 33-16 at the half behind 15-3 run that put them on top 28-12 with 3:46 to play in the first half. McFarland made five 3-pointers in the first half.

McFarland kept running its offense efficiently in the second half, outscoring the Blue Devils 37-19. Freshman Teagan Mallegni added 12 points and senior Lindsey Lonigro had 11.

Load comments