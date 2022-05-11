Arts organizations countywide receive county funding

Dozens of organizations that promote community arts, history, and culture across Dane County are receiving “Dane Arts” grants through the Dane County Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission.
Organizations with local ties that received funds include Opera for the Young, a traveling educational opera company; The Madison Area Music Association Awards; Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras; Children’s Theater of Madison; Music Theatre of Madison; Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation; American Players Theatre; and the Madison Public Library Foundation.
Nearly 60 project grant requests totaling $95,400 were recently awarded in the first phase of “Dane Arts” project grants in 2022.
“We are fortunate to have so many creative artists call Dane County home,” said County Executive Parisi. “Through these grants and our continued partnerships, we’re able to promote and support the work of incredibly talented people and organizations in this community. Congratulations to this latest round of recipients.”
The “Dane Arts” grants are funded by county dollars, along with with private donations from several charitable foundations.
Dane Arts is set to award more than $180,000 in funds to area organizations, schools and municipalities for cultural projects. The next project grant deadline is Aug. 1, at 4 p.m.