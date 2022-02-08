Deven Kulp scores 29 against Crimson Tide, McFarland boys basketball loses to East Troy but defeats Edgerton, Evansville

Down by double digits in the first half against East Troy, the McFarland boys basketball team forced overtime, but fell 60-58 on Monday, Feb. 7 in a battle between two top teams in the Rock Valley Conference.
Junior forward Dadon Gillen had 22 points for McFarland with 16 points scored after halftime. Junior forward Aidan Chislom added 14 points, and sophomore guard Andrew Kelley recorded 12 points.
The loss puts McFarland (11-7, 9-4) in fourth place in the Rock Valley standings, while East Troy (15-3, 11-2) moves to first place.
East Troy 60, McFarland 58 OT
McFarland 18 39 2 — 58
East Troy 27 29 4 — 60
McFarland (fg ft-ft tp) — Gillen 9 4-8 22, Chislom 3 6-10 14, Kelley 4 3-3 12, Kussow 2 0-0 5, Kulp 2 0-0 4, Nichols 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 14-23 58.
East Troy (fg ft-ft tp) — Cummings 13 3-6 31, Lindow 7 3-4 20, Kurth 3 0-0 6, Terpstra 0 2-2 2, Aleckson 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 9-14 60.
Three pointers — East Troy 5 (Lindow 3, Cummings 2), McFarland 4 (Chislom 2, Kussow, Kelley).
Total fouls — McFarland 19, East Troy 18.
Fouled out — East Troy (Terpstra).
McFarland 87, Edgerton 64
McFarland junior guard Deven Kulp hit seven 3-pointers on Thursday, Feb. 4, in a Spartan 87-64 rout of Edgerton.
Kulp finished with a season-high 29 points. Junior forward Dadon Gillen added 22 points, and junior guard Kyle Kussow recorded 10 points. Senior guard Zach Nichols recorded a season-high 10 points.
The Spartans are up two games on the sixth-place Crimson Tide (8-11, 7-7) in the Rock Valley Conference standings.
McFarland 87, Edgerton 64
McFarland (fg ft-ft tp) — Kulp 10 2-2 29, Gillen 8 5-7 22, Kussow 5 0-0 10, Nichols 5 0-0 10, Chislom 2 2-2 8, Kelley 1 1-2 4, Blair 1 0-0 3, Dyslin 1 0-0 2, Dean 0 2-3 2. Totals 33 12-16 87.
Three pointers — McFarland 12 (Kulp 7, Chislom 2, Blair, Gillen, Kelley).
McFarland 52, Evansville 44
Balanced scoring pushed the McFarland boys basketball past Evansville 52-44 on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Junior guard Deven Kulp led McFarland with 15 points. Junior forward Dadon Gillen scored 12 points, junior guard Kyle Kussow added 11 points and junior forward Aidan Chislom recorded 10 points. Mason Miller of Evansville (10-8, 7-6) had a game-high 24 points.
McFarland 52, Evansville 44
McFarland 24 28 — 52
Evansville 20 24 — 44
McFarland (fg ft-ft tp) — Kulp 5 3-6 15, Gillen 5 2-5 12, Kussow 4 2-2 11, Chislom 4 1-2 10, Nichols 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 8-15 52.
Evansville (fg ft-ft tp) — Miller 10 2-3 24, Kopecky 5 0-0 10, Geske 2 0-0 5, Howlett 0 2-2 2, Maves 1 0-1 2, Bahrs 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 5-8 44.
Three pointers — McFarland 4 (Kulp 2, Chislom, Kussow), Evansville 3 (Miller 2, Geske).