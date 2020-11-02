McFarland Police Chief Craig Sherven is set to retire from his post as chief on Nov. 10, and the "significant undertaking" of hiring a new chief is underway.
Sherven is leaving the McFarland Police Department after 10 years as chief. He's also leaving the law enforcement profession after over 27 years in the field, including time with the Dane County Sheriff's Office and Oregon Police Department.
He called it a "great privilege" to serve as McFarland's police chief, but said it's time to do something new. He's taking a job in the private sector, which he will begin later this year.
"I've come to realize over the last year or two years it's probably time to start looking for something else," he said at a recent village board meeting. "I've been doing this job for it's going on 28 years in law enforcement and started very young, so I'm going to branch out a little bit and try something new."
With Sherven leaving, the process of hiring a replacement begins.
Village Administrator Matt Schuenke described the process as a "significant undertaking."
One of the first steps is a request for proposals for a search firm to help with the hiring process. On Oct. 28, the Police and Fire Commission made a recommendation to the village board to utilize a search firm in the hiring process.
The price of a search firm hasn't been finalized, but Shuenke said it's likely to be anywhere from $15,000 to $20,000. It's a hefty price tag, but it's in the public's best interest given the nature of the job, he said.
The search firm's work would involve application screenings, interviews, background checks and mental and physical evaluations, among other things.
In the meantime, an interim police chief will need to be named. The Police and Fire Commission did not take action on that at its Oct. 28 meeting. Another meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Sherven stressed to the commission to make sure the search firm the village selects listens to staff and the community so that a person is hired who fits the community.
At its Oct. 26 meeting, the village board approved a pay grade for the position of between $88,962 and $115,565, with a market rate of $102,274.
