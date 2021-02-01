Caitlyn Hiveley, head coach of the McFarland High School boys swimming team, is looking very optimistically at the Friday Feb. 5 Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Division 2 state tournament at Waukesha South High School. The Spartans finished fourth in team points and sent at least one qualifier to every event in the Jan. 30 sectionals at Baraboo/Fort Atkinson. The top 16 finishers qualify for state.
Hiveley said the team adjusted to modifications in practices due to the restrictions set by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The swimmers performed incredibly well. I was very impressed with how the boys adapted to a different training and having little to no competition all season,” she said. “Almost all swimmers improved their swims from the week prior.”
McFarland’s best finish was in the 200-yard freestyle relay where the foursome of freshmen Luke Morrison and Lyon Hall, senior Luke Mandli and sophomore Patrick Zabawa took third place behind winner Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights and second place Baraboo.
The 400-freestyle relay team of Morrison, junior Ansel Kreft, Mandli and Hall placed fourth behind winner Madison Edgewood, second place Monona Grove and third place Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights.
McFarland grabbed fifth place in the 200-medley relay with senior Michael Thorson, Mandli, Kreft and Zabawa.
In individual events, Hall was third, Thorson sixth and sophomore Elias Landolt eighth in the 200-individual medley, Kreft took fourth in the 100-butterfly and fifth in the 100-backstroke, Mandli was fourth and Landolt 10th in the 100-breaststroke, Morrison finished eighth in the 200-freestyle and Zabawa was seventh in 50-freestyle.
The 100-freestyle included two qualifiers with Zabawa taking 10th and Morrison, 11th while Thorson was fifth and freshman Spencer Phillips took eighth in the 500-freestyle. Other qualifiers include Hall who was eighth and junior Jack O’Connor, 14th, in the 100-backstroke.
Hiveley believes the Spartans will be strong competition at state.
“I can see all of the swimmers moving up in their rankings and have a great end of the season championship meet,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.