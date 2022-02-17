Feb. 17-28 Upcoming Events Calendar

Cottage Grove
Saturday, Feb. 19: Night Hike
The Cottage Grove PTO is holding its second-annual Family Night Hike on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Norman Vethe School Prairie off Taylor Street. There will be a .6-mile trail lit with lanterns, as well as a loop through the school forest lit with lanterns. Masks are recommended.
Sunday, Feb. 27: Budget-friendly plant sale
Doundrins Distilling is holding a budget-friendly plant sale with 10-15 local growers on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. at 300 Progress Drive Suite F.
McFarland
Feb. 19-27: Black History Month Documentary
The Monona Cable Channel is premiering a documentary to celebrate Black History Month on Feb. 19, 20, 22, 26 and 27 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. The documentary is called “WVOE: The Sound of Ebony,” and details African American ownership in radio. To watch, see TDS cable channel 1009, Spectrum channel 982 or www.mcfarlandcablechannel.com.
Feb. 26-27: Mary Ann Jerred Curl vs Cancer Spiel
The Madison Curling Club is hosting a benefit for the UW Carbone Cancer Center on Feb. 26 and 27 at 3 p.m. at the club
Monona
Wednesday, Feb. 16: Monona History Club
The Monona History Club will resume on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. with the movie “What a Day,” about a family living in the historic Nathaniel Dean House on Monona Drive.
Saturday, Feb. 19: DJ Nick Nice
There will be an 80s Disco themed dance party at the Monona Bank RiverRink, 6320 Inland Way, on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 5-8 p.m. with DJ Nick Nice.
Thursday, Feb. 24: Home repair info session
The Monona Public Library is hosting an online presentation from Bob Weirough, a master certified remodeler and universal design professional to teach you about remodeling your home and using universal design. It’ll be held on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. virtually.
Friday, Feb. 25: Snow Snake Games
The Friends of San Damiano, the Monona Parks and Recreation Department and The Ho-Chunk Nation will host the Snow Snake Games on Friday, Feb. 25 at San Damiano, 4123 Monona Drive, at 3 p.m. Snow Snake is a Native American winter sport intended to build community and camaraderie.
Madison
Saturday, Feb. 19: Pour’n Yer Heart Out
Olbrich Botanical Gardens is partnering with FeLion Studios to offer a cast iron sculpture event on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave. Community members are invited to make cast iron sculptures, and watch the iron casting and foundry arts in process.
Saturday, Feb. 19: Olbrich Annual Open House
In addition to iron artists, Olbrich Botanical Gardens is holding other activities on Saturday, Feb. 19. Tour the gardens with free admission from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., check out the Orchid Escape exhibit, preview the spring flower show, enjoy concessions and try several workshops throughout the day. Additionally, participants can hit the Dane County Farmers’ Late Winter Market at Garver Feed Mill from 8 a.m. to noon, listen to live music at the Olbrich Boiz Conservatory at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., watch the Clean Lakes Circuls at Garver at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., and visit a Pour’n Yer Heart Out after party at Garver from 6-9 p.m. with live music and a meet and greet with iron artists. More information: www.olbrich.org.
Stoughton
Friday, Feb. 18: Blood Drive
Stoughton Health will host a community blood drive on Friday, Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3162 County Road B in Stoughton.
