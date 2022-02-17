 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot

Feb. 17-28 Upcoming Events Calendar

Upcoming Calendar
Canva

Cottage Grove

Saturday, Feb. 19: Night Hike

The Cottage Grove PTO is holding its second-annual Family Night Hike on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Norman Vethe School Prairie off Taylor Street. There will be a .6-mile trail lit with lanterns, as well as a loop through the school forest lit with lanterns. Masks are recommended.

Sunday, Feb. 27: Budget-friendly plant sale

Doundrins Distilling is holding a budget-friendly plant sale with 10-15 local growers on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. at 300 Progress Drive Suite F.

McFarland

Feb. 19-27: Black History Month Documentary

The Monona Cable Channel is premiering a documentary to celebrate Black History Month on Feb. 19, 20, 22, 26 and 27 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. The documentary is called “WVOE: The Sound of Ebony,” and details African American ownership in radio. To watch, see TDS cable channel 1009, Spectrum channel 982 or www.mcfarlandcablechannel.com.

Feb. 26-27: Mary Ann Jerred Curl vs Cancer Spiel

The Madison Curling Club is hosting a benefit for the UW Carbone Cancer Center on Feb. 26 and 27 at 3 p.m. at the club

Monona

Wednesday, Feb. 16: Monona History Club

The Monona History Club will resume on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. with the movie “What a Day,” about a family living in the historic Nathaniel Dean House on Monona Drive.

Saturday, Feb. 19: DJ Nick Nice

There will be an 80s Disco themed dance party at the Monona Bank RiverRink, 6320 Inland Way, on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 5-8 p.m. with DJ Nick Nice.

Thursday, Feb. 24: Home repair info session

The Monona Public Library is hosting an online presentation from Bob Weirough, a master certified remodeler and universal design professional to teach you about remodeling your home and using universal design. It’ll be held on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. virtually.

Friday, Feb. 25: Snow Snake Games

The Friends of San Damiano, the Monona Parks and Recreation Department and The Ho-Chunk Nation will host the Snow Snake Games on Friday, Feb. 25 at San Damiano, 4123 Monona Drive, at 3 p.m. Snow Snake is a Native American winter sport intended to build community and camaraderie.

Madison

Saturday, Feb. 19: Pour’n Yer Heart Out

Olbrich Botanical Gardens is partnering with FeLion Studios to offer a cast iron sculpture event on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave. Community members are invited to make cast iron sculptures, and watch the iron casting and foundry arts in process.

Saturday, Feb. 19: Olbrich Annual Open House

In addition to iron artists, Olbrich Botanical Gardens is holding other activities on Saturday, Feb. 19. Tour the gardens with free admission from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., check out the Orchid Escape exhibit, preview the spring flower show, enjoy concessions and try several workshops throughout the day. Additionally, participants can hit the Dane County Farmers’ Late Winter Market at Garver Feed Mill from 8 a.m. to noon, listen to live music at the Olbrich Boiz Conservatory at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., watch the Clean Lakes Circuls at Garver at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., and visit a Pour’n Yer Heart Out after party at Garver from 6-9 p.m. with live music and a meet and greet with iron artists. More information: www.olbrich.org.

Stoughton

Friday, Feb. 18: Blood Drive

Stoughton Health will host a community blood drive on Friday, Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3162 County Road B in Stoughton.

To submit events for consideration in the Upcoming section, contact Madeline Westberg at mwestberg@hngnews.com or 608-839-7352.

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK