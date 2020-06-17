Dane County’s Henry Vilas Zoo will reopen to the public on Thursday, June 18.
The only entrance in to the zoo will be through the gate by the main parking lot on South Randall Avenue. Guests will be able to use a one-way path throughout the zoo grounds and will be able to see most of the animals.
The Lake Wingra entrance will be closed. Outdoor buildings and play areas will also be closed.
There will be signs and staff along the way and opportunities to purchase food, drinks and gifts. The zoo has increased cleaning and disinfecting protocols and installed hand sanitizer stations throughout the grounds.
All staff will be required to wear masks and the zoo will encourage guests to wear them as well. Masks will be available for purchase.
The zoo will have reduced capacity for guests and will have a staff member at the entrance letting in visitors as capacity allows. During busier times of the day, that may mean guests will have to wait in a line outside of the main gate.
Henry Vilas Zoo closed for the first time in its more than 100-year history March 14, 2020, following the recommendations of state and county health officials to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
