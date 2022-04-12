McFarland baseball wins against Brodhead; loses extra inning game against Big Foot

The Spartans suffered an 11-10 loss in extra innings as Joey Schmitz singled in the winning run for Big Foot on Monday, April 11.
A dropped third strike in the 10th inning kept the Chiefs alive as Schmitz came in to score, tying the game at 10-10 after McFarland scored two runs in the top of the frame.
Dadon Gillen continued his hot start to the season, going four-for-six with three runs scored.
Gillen and Zac Storch each had two RBIs in the loss. Gabe Lee, Austin Miller, Kyle Kussow, Evan Rettowski and Braylon Roder all recorded an RBI.
McFarland is 3-1 on the season.
Big Foot 11, McFarland 10 (11)
McFarland 0 0 1 0 6 1 0 0 0 2 0 — 10 15 0
Big Foot 3 1 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 2 1 — 11 18 4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Schraml (4-9-4-4-7-2), Barnes (1-5-4-4-2-1), Roder (L; 5.2-4-3-2-10-4); BF: Weeks (4.1-5-2-2-6-1), Anderson (0-3-3-3-0-0), Hering (1-2-1-3-2-0), Cocroft (0.1-1-0-0-0-0), Morris (4.1-4-1-2-2-1), Phillips (W; 1-0-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — M: Gillen 4x6, Roder 3x4, Lee 2x5; BF: Schmitz 4x6, Cocroft 3x7.
McFarland 7
Brodhead 2
Aided by four runs in the first inning and two runs in the second, the Spartans cruised to a 7-2 victory over Brodhead on Wednesday, April 6.
Jack Schraml drove in three runs on a single in the first inning. That was plenty of run support for Schraml as he pitched six innings, striking out six and giving up two runs.
Zac Storch added a pair of RBIs.
McFarland 7, Brodhead 2
Brodhead 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 2 3 5
McFarland 4 2 0 1 0 0 X — 7 8 4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — McF: Schraml (W; 6-3-2-1-6-0), Roe (1-0-0-0-2-0); B: Woelky (L; 4-7-7-2-1-3), Kammerer (2-1-0-0-2-0).
Leading hitters — McF: Dyslin 1x1, Storch 1x2, Schaaf 1x4.
McFarland 9
Brodhead 2
A four RBI day for Dadon Gillen helped the McFarland baseball team to a 9-2 victory at Brodhead on Tuesday, April 5.
In the top of the first, Gillen drove Connor Punzel home on a single. Jack Schraml reached on an error that scored Gillen, giving the Spartans a 2-0 lead.
After getting the bases loaded in the top of the second, a sacrifice fly by Luke Schaaf scored Evan Rettkowski, and a ground-out by Gillen scored Braylon Roder, putting McFarland up 4-1.
Gillen drove in Roder and Punzel on an RBI double in the top of the fourth. Kyle Kussow and Schraml scored on wild pitches in the fifth, putting McFarland up 8-1.
An RBI ground-out by Zac Storch scored Schaaf in the top of the sixth, helping McFarland to a 9-2 lead. The runs were plenty to help Braylon Roder, who pitched five innings for McFarland. Roder recorded four strikeouts in the win.
McFarland 9, Brodhead 2
McFarland 2 2 0 2 2 1 0 — 9 7 0
Brodhead 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 2 5 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Roder (W; 5, 5, 2, 2, 4, 3), Schraml (1, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Roe (1.0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0). B: Malkow (L; 3, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1), Elliot (2, 2, 4, 2, 4, 2), Swale (2, 0, 1, 1, 1, 1).
Leading hitters — M: Gillen 2x4 (2B), Rettowksi 1x2, Roder 1x2; B: Malkow 2x2, Vondra 1x3, Mazlowski 1x3.