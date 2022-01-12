McFarland boys swim second at Stoughton, defeat Baraboo as Spartans take 10 events

The McFarland Spartans swim team took second at the Stoughton Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 8, winning one event.
Shane TeBeest took first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.73 seconds with Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz (22.99) in second. Zabawa-Lodholz (52.22) took third in the 100-yard freestyle and Isaac Levin (57.19) finished eighth.
In the 400-yard medley relay, TeBeest, Luke Morrison, Jack O’Connor and Zabawa-Lodholz finished second with a time of three minutes and 53.66 seconds.
Lyon Hall (11:01.88) took third and Nathan Acton (11:27.35) took fifth in the 1,000-yard freestyle. Gavinn Vega (2:04.16) swam sixth and Spencer Phillips (2:05.37) finished in seventh in the 200-yard freestyle.
In the 200-yard backstroke, three Spartans finished in the top five. Hall (2:03.61) took third, TeBeest (2:04.28) too fourth and Morrison (2:05.04) placed fifth.
Morrison finished fifth in the 400-yard individual medley with a time of 4:43.40 as Elias Landolt (5:20.67) took seventh. O’Connor swam to a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:21.29.
The 400-yard freestyle team of TeBeest, Zabawa-Lodholz, Morrison and Hall took second with a time of 3:23.63.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Alex Voss, Acton, Phillips and Ben Miles (1:47.21) finished seventh. Phillips (5:38.23) took sixth and Vega (5:38.40) took seventh in the 500-yard freestyle.
Team scores: Plainfield 624, McFarland 452, Stoughton 345, Oregon 310, Milton 256, Janesville Parker 182.
McFarland 119
Baraboo 51
The McFarland Spartans won 10 events in a 119-51 victory over Baraboo on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
In the 200-yard medley relay, Shane TeBeest, Luke Morrison, Jack O’Connor and Isaac Levin took first with a time of one minute and 48.13 seconds. Lyon Hall won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:50.43 as Gavinn Vega (2:04.30) took second.
Morrison (2:13.98) took first in the 200-yard individual medley and O’Connor (2:21.00) took second. TeBeest (23.13) placed first in the 50-yard freestyle.
O’Connor (59.77) clocked in under a minute for a first-place time in the 100-yard butterfly with Nathan Dant (1:03.24) taking second. Morrison (52.20) claimed the 100-yard freestyle event.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Hall, Elias Landolt, Levin and TeBeest (1:36.66) took first. Hall won the 100-yard backstroke with a blistering time of 56.31 seconds.
Morrison, Levin, TeBeest and Hall breezed through the 400-yard freestyle with a time of 3:32.68. Alex Voss (1:16.04) edged out Dant (1:16.75) in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Spencer Phillips (5:43.50) finished second and Nathan Acton (5:44.40) took third in the 500-yard freestyle.