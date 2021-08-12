The Spartans look to build towards a successful 2021 fall season after finishing the 2020 spring alternate season on a high note.
“My expectation for this season is to pick up right where we left off at the end of last season,” said McFarland coach Christopher Duerk. “Getting second place at the conference tournament proved to the girls that they can really compete in our conference.”
McFarland returns four varsity golfers, headlined by senior Megan Gates and junior Emily Schoeller, who both qualified for sectionals last season. Gates was named to the Rock Valley All-Conference second-team in the spring. Also returning for the Spartans include junior Nikkia Kohn and senior Nathalia Englade, which will provide McFarland with plenty of experience.
“Having already gone through different situations and scenarios on the golf course is a huge advantage,” said Duerk.
At the Rock Valley Conference Spring Championship, Gates and Schoeller finished tied for 11th with a score of 103 on the round. Right behind the two Spartans was Kohn, who finished with a 104 in the 13th place.
With Mackenzie Rynes graduated, a spot opens in the lineup. Coach Duerk plans to alternate the open spot, giving multiple players a chance to showcase their talent.
“I think somebody will stand out, and show they are deserving of that spot,” said Duerk.
McFarland hits the links on Thursday, Aug. 12, at Watertown Country Club to open the season.