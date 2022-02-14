Dane County to end mask mandate March 1

People in Dane County will no longer be required to wear masks indoors after February.
Public Health Madison & Dane County announced that it will end its mask mandate on March 1, in response to declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Dane County had been experiencing a surge of cases due to the omicron variant in early 2022, but health officials say they believe the worst is past.
“Letting the face covering order expire doesn’t mean that the pandemic is over. Rather, it signals that we have made it through the Omicron surge and are entering a new stage of the pandemic,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “The most important thing you can do now is to stay up-to-date on our vaccines as they have proven to be highly effective in protecting you from becoming severely ill, ending up in the hospital, or dying from COVID-19.”
In a release, the health department said that 58% of Dane County residents are up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines, and that both case numbers and hospitalizations are down from mid-January.
The health department added that the mask order expiration will not affect federal requirement to wear a mask on public transportation like airplanes, buses, school buses, trains, taxis and other public transit networks.
“I want to thank everyone in the community for your commitment to keeping yourselves and your neighbors safe throughout the pandemic,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “It hasn’t been easy, that’s for sure; but your diligence, combined with the amazing work of Public Health and our many community partners, is the reason we have come through the pandemic with one of the lowest per-capita death rates in the nation. Thank you.”
“Together, healthcare workers and Public Health staff have worked tirelessly to meet the ever-changing demands of this pandemic by following the latest science and applying it to their response,” said Jerry Halverson, MD, Chair of the Board of Health. “This decision is no different. Now is the time we rely on folks to make good decisions when it comes to their own health, and the health of their neighbors.”
Dane County is still offering vaccine clinics at Alliant Energy Center, mobile vaccine clinics, and testing. For more information, visit publichealthmdc.com/coronavirus.