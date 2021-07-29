McFarland Stuff the Bus starts this weekend

The McFarland Stuff the Bus drive will kick off this Saturday, July 31.
The drive will collect backpacks and school supplies to the children of families served by the McFarland Community Food Pantry.
Between July 31 and Aug. 14, there will be donation boxes located at One Community Bank, Pick ‘n Save, Walgreens, the McFarland Municipal Building (24/7), the American Legion, Rock ‘n Rollz Sandwich Company, the McFarland Library, the McFarland Lutheran Church, the McFarland United Church of Christ, Culver’s, Forward Pharmacy, Medicine Shoppe, McFarland Café, and Zelm Chiropractic.
On Saturday, August 14, two collection events will take place.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be volunteers at the main entrance of McFarland High School, 5103 Farwell Street, to accept donated school supplies and cash donations, and to organize items.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be volunteers at the McFarland Pick ‘n Save, 5709 U.S. Highway 51, and the McFarland Walgreens, 4605 Larson Beach Road, to accept supplies and cash donations.
Community members may also make a cash donation for Stuff the Bus directly to the McFarland Community Pantry (P.O. Box 101, McFarland WI 53558). Checks should be made out to the McFarland Community Food Pantry, and write “Stuff the Bus” on the memo line. Or donate online at http://mcfarlandfoodpantry.org/donate/ and specify ‘Stuff the Bus’ in a comment.
McFarland Lion’s Club member and Stuff the Bus campaign coordinator Russ St. Clair said last year’s campaign collected more than $12,000 in school supplies and cash.
McFarland Food Pantry co-director Sue Steinmetz said the goal this year is to meet the needs of 110 school-age children.
The campaign is seeking items like: backpacks with child-popular themes for younger students, Post-Its, packs of blue and black pens, wooden pencils, glue sticks, washable markers, black Expo dry erase markers, 12-count colored pencils, notebooks, paper, 1-2 inch three-ring binder, two-pocket folders, pointed tip scissors, 24-count Crayons, Kleenex, large erasers, cloth face masks and containers of disinfectant wipes.