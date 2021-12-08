U.S. Marine Corps
Marine Private Shelden D. Smith, of Cottage Grove graduated from United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego on October 15, 2021. Private Smith is the son of Rich and Amy Smith of Cottage Grove and is a 2021 graduate of Monona Grove High School. Private Smith successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD San Diego as one of 64 recruits in Platoon 2155. While in recruit training Private Smith qualified expert on the rifle range while his Platoon achieved the highest shooting average of all of Company G’s 370 graduates. Private Smith will now report to Camp Pendleton for one month of Marine Combat Training (MCT). Following MCT Private Smith will continue his training at Marine Corps Intelligence Schools.
UW-La Crosse
Local students completed their degrees at UW-La Crosse in 2021.
Clara Beck, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science, Pre-professional Track, Honors, Cottage Grove
Addie Gaber, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major, Highest Honors, Cottage Grove
Cameron Heiman, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Highest Honors, Cottage Grove
Mason Nelson, Bachelor of Science, General Studies Major, Madison
Jesse Dondlinger, Bachelor of Science, Finance Major, McFarland
Jack Heller, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy Major; Finance Major, McFarland
Alle Karnowski, Master of Science in Education, Professional Development; Learning Community Emphasis, McFarland
Claire Mattmiller, Bachelor of Science, Clinical Laboratory Science Major, McFarland
Christopher Pahnke, Bachelor of Science, Political Science Major; Public Administration Major, Honors, McFarland
Shannon Sindermann, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Cellular and Molecular Biology Concentration, Honors, McFarland
Quinn Trudell, Bachelor of Science, Therapeutic Recreation Major, Honors, McFarland
Jennifer Keller, Bachelor of Science, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major, Highest Honors, Monona
Mykala Konrardy, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy, Monona
Brock Lippiatt, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major; Sport Management, Highest Honors, Monona
Tina Rettler-Pagel, Doctor of Education, Student Affairs Administration and Leadership, Monona
Ellie Trulson, Bachelor of Science, Public Health and Community Health Education Major, Highest Honors, Monona
UW-Eau Claire
Graduates
The following local students graduated this spring from UW-Eau Claire.
Cottage Grove
Preston Benedict, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, physics / mathematics
Deanna Borchert, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, biology
Marcus Fonger, Nursing and Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, nursing
Kylie Meinholz, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, biology
McFarland
Amanda Blank, Business, Master of Business Administration, business administration
Robert Cook, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, kinesiology
Keri Ogden, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Fine Arts, art
Monona
Christopher Murray, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, physics, Eau Claire
Dean’s List
Several local students were named to the Dean’s List at UW-Eau Claire this spring.
Cottage Grove
Peyton Blang
Deanna Borchert
Lexi Ellestad
Hailee Hamer
Carly Patton
McFarland
Makenzie Beam
Jessica Brooks
Tyler LaLuzerne
Andrew Lindaas
Minnie Moll
Valorie Mueller
Ariana Smerlinski
Trevor Speich
Ella Weaver
Monona
Christopher Murray