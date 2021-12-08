U.S. Marine Corps

Marine Private Shelden D. Smith, of Cottage Grove graduated from United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego on October 15, 2021. Private Smith is the son of Rich and Amy Smith of Cottage Grove and is a 2021 graduate of Monona Grove High School. Private Smith successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD San Diego as one of 64 recruits in Platoon 2155. While in recruit training Private Smith qualified expert on the rifle range while his Platoon achieved the highest shooting average of all of Company G’s 370 graduates. Private Smith will now report to Camp Pendleton for one month of Marine Combat Training (MCT). Following MCT Private Smith will continue his training at Marine Corps Intelligence Schools.

UW-La Crosse

Local students completed their degrees at UW-La Crosse in 2021.

Clara Beck, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science, Pre-professional Track, Honors, Cottage Grove

Addie Gaber, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major, Highest Honors, Cottage Grove

Cameron Heiman, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Highest Honors, Cottage Grove

Mason Nelson, Bachelor of Science, General Studies Major, Madison

Jesse Dondlinger, Bachelor of Science, Finance Major, McFarland

Jack Heller, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy Major; Finance Major, McFarland

Alle Karnowski, Master of Science in Education, Professional Development; Learning Community Emphasis, McFarland

Claire Mattmiller, Bachelor of Science, Clinical Laboratory Science Major, McFarland

Christopher Pahnke, Bachelor of Science, Political Science Major; Public Administration Major, Honors, McFarland

Shannon Sindermann, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Cellular and Molecular Biology Concentration, Honors, McFarland

Quinn Trudell, Bachelor of Science, Therapeutic Recreation Major, Honors, McFarland

Jennifer Keller, Bachelor of Science, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major, Highest Honors, Monona

Mykala Konrardy, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy, Monona

Brock Lippiatt, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major; Sport Management, Highest Honors, Monona

Tina Rettler-Pagel, Doctor of Education, Student Affairs Administration and Leadership, Monona

Ellie Trulson, Bachelor of Science, Public Health and Community Health Education Major, Highest Honors, Monona

UW-Eau Claire

Graduates

The following local students graduated this spring from UW-Eau Claire.

Cottage Grove

Preston Benedict, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, physics / mathematics

Deanna Borchert, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, biology

Marcus Fonger, Nursing and Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, nursing

Kylie Meinholz, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, biology

McFarland

Amanda Blank, Business, Master of Business Administration, business administration

Robert Cook, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, kinesiology

Keri Ogden, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Fine Arts, art

Monona

Christopher Murray, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, physics, Eau Claire

Dean’s List

Several local students were named to the Dean’s List at UW-Eau Claire this spring.

Cottage Grove

Peyton Blang

Deanna Borchert

Lexi Ellestad

Hailee Hamer

Carly Patton

McFarland

Makenzie Beam

Jessica Brooks

Tyler LaLuzerne

Andrew Lindaas

Minnie Moll

Valorie Mueller

Ariana Smerlinski

Trevor Speich

Ella Weaver

Monona

Christopher Murray

Recommended for you