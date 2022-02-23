McFarland boys basketball wins against Jefferson, Turner and East Troy, loses to Mount Horeb

BELOIT— “Who’s got the shooter?”
It’s a question that is asked countless times throughout a basketball game. The meaning? Which player at the top of the lane is going to be responsible for boxing out the free throw shooter to ensure he doesn’t get his own rebound.
A breakdown in fundamentals Monday evening played a large role in Turner’s 57-53 loss to visiting McFarland.
Devin Kulp had just missed the front end of a double bonus with 19 seconds left and his Spartans leading 55-53. His teammates were all at the other end, already back and in position to deny Turner a tying or go-ahead bucket.
Upon release of the shot, Kulp saw that it was going long, waited for it to hit the rim and sprinted towards it. He grabbed the ball, and was fouled going up for a shot with 13 seconds left.
Predictably, he proceeded to nail both shots, and with it the game.
“I just saw right away that it was going to be off,” Kulp said. “Nobody touched me on the way there, I just ran right to it.”
Turner coach Ken Watkins was pragmatic about the mistake.
“It wasn’t the reason we lost the game,” Watkins said. “It just didn’t allow us one final shot to get back in it. The thing that lost us the game was being up six points and committing three straight silly fouls and having them go 6-for-6 from the foul line to tie the game. That really made a huge difference.”
It was a roller coaster of a game, with the Trojans trailing 32-24 at halftime after a terrific run by the Spartans in the final four minutes to break open a one-point game.
The second half started in much the same fashion, with McFarland eventually gaining a 37-26 lead.
That’s when Turner (11-6 in Rock Valley Conference play, 15-7 overall) made its run. Avonte Repta, Keshawn Hobson and Brent Hoppe brought the Trojans back to within striking distance, and Tyler Sutherland’s trey tied the game at 39.
The Trojans eventually took the lead for the first time since early in the first half on a Zay Howard trey with eight minutes to go, and eventually extended the advantage to 52-46 with 5:49 left before the fateful run of fouls that Watkins mentioned evened the game.
McFarland (11-5, 13-7) took the lead on a shot in the lane by Dadon Gillen with 1:01 left in the game, and the Trojans wouldn’t score again.
Kulp scored a game-high 20 points, and Gillen recorded 18 points.
The Spartans drew the 8th seed in the Division 2 playoff bracket where McFarland will face Reedsburg at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 1.
Josh Flickinger of Beloit Daily News contributed to this story.
MCFARLAND 57, TURNER 53
McFarland 33 24--57
Turner 25 28--53
MCFARLAND (fg ft-ft tp) — Nichols 2 1-2 6, Gillen 6 6-6 18, Kussow 2 0-3 4, Kulp 6 5-8 20, Chisolm 2 2-6 7, Dyslin 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 14-25 59.
TURNER (fg ft-ft tp) —Howard 1 0-0 3, Giddley 1 3-4 6, Lauterbach 3 3-4 9, Hoppe 5 0-0 10, Sutherland 1 0-0 3, Teague-Johnson 4 1-2 10, Repta 3 0-0 8, Hobson 3 0-0 6. Totals: 21 7-10 55.
3-pointers: Turner 6 (Repta 2,Howard, Sutherland, Teague-Johnson, Giddley), McFarland 5 (Kulp 3, Chisolm, Nichols).
McFarland 72, Mount Horeb 57
The Spartans dug themselves in an 11-point halftime deficit against Mount Horeb (11-12, 7-7) on Saturday, Feb. 19 and could not get out, losing 72-57.
Junior guard Deven Kulp hit three 3-pointers, finishing with 16 points. Sophomore guard Andrew Kelley added 14 points and junior forward Dadon Gillen scored 11 points.
Mount Horeb 72, McFarland 57
McFarland 21 36 — 57
Mount Horeb 32 40 — 72
McFarland (fg ft-ft tp) — Kulp 4 5-6 16, Kelley 5 2-3 14, Gillen 4 3-4 11, Chislom 3 0-1 8, Nichols 2 0-0 4, Kussow 1 0-0 2, Blair 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 10-18 57.
Three pointers — McFarland 7 (Kulp 3, Chislom 2, Kelley 2).
McFarland 59, Turner 47
WHITEWATER — Junior guard Deven Kulp hit eight 3-pointers, scoring 28 points, as McFarland’s boys basketball topped host Whitewater 59-47 in a Rock Valley game on Friday, Feb. 18.
Kulp hit five 3-pointers after halftime as the Spartans (13-8, 11-5 RVC) shook off a slow start against the Whippets’ 1-3-1 defense. Whitewater (4-18, 3-13) led 10-4 early and got up 20-11 midway through the first half on a transition score off a Spartan turnover by senior wing Jon Aron, who scored 14 points.
McFarland, which got 12 points from junior forward Dadon Gillen and seven from junior guard Kyle Kussow, trailed 22-21 at the break but took charge after halftime, shooting 7-for-10 at the stripe and riding Kulp’s hot shooting to put it away.
Senior wing Wyatt Nickels paced Whitewater with 15 points.
MCFARLAND 59, WHITEWATER 47
McFarland (59)--Nichols 1-1-3; Kelley 2-0-4; Dillen 5-2-12; Kussow 2-3-7; Kulp 9-2-28; Chisholm 2-1-5. Totals: 21-9-59
Whitewater (47)--Crowley 3-0-6; Wence 1-2-4; Aron 7-0-14; Vidales 1-0-3; Brown 2-0-4; Nickels 5-3-15. Totals: 19-5-47
Halftime--Whitewater 22, McFarland 21. Three-point goals--McFarland 8 (Kulp 8), Whitewater 4 (Nickels 2, Vidales). Free throws missed--McFarland 6, Whitewater 3. Total fouls--McFarland 13, Whitewater 13. Fouled out--Aron.
Nate Gilbert of the Watertown Daily Times contributed to this story.
McFarland 68, Jefferson 54
The McFarland boys basketball team used a 42-point second half to come from behind against Jefferson in a 68-54 win on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Jefferson (1-19, 1-13) senior guard Branden McGraw had a game-high 22 points, with 13 coming in the second half.
McFarland (12-8, 9-5) junior forward Aidan Chislom recorded 21 points, pouring in 17 points in the second half. Junior forward Dadon Gillen added 12 points, and junior guard Kyle Kussow scored 12 points.
McFarland 68, Jefferson 54
Jefferson (fg ft-ft tp) — McGraw 9 0-0 22, E. Phillips 3 1-1 7, Deblare 2 0-0 6, Devine 3 0-0 6, Neitzel 2 0-0 5, Butina 2 0-0 4, Schroedl 1 0-0 2, P. Phillips 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 1-1 54.
McFarland (fg ft-ft tp) — Chislom 8 5-6 21, Gillen 5 2-4 12, Kussow 5 0-1 10, Kelley 3 3-4 9, Kulp 2 2-2 8, Nichols 3 0-0 6, Blair 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 12-17 68.
Three pointers — Jefferson 7 (McGraw 4, Deblare 2, Neitzel), McFarland 2 (Kulp 2).
Total fouls — Jefferson 13, McFarland 9.