Muskies drop home game against Evansville Home Talent

The McFarland Muskies took a 5-1 defeat to the Evansville Blue Jays on Sunday, June 27.
In the top of the first, Evansville had the bases loaded with one out. However, the Muskies starting pitcher, Nick Schreiber, worked out of the jam with a strikeout and a groundout to avoid giving up a run.
“His slider was actually moving pretty good for him today,” said McFarland Muskies manager Justin Hanson. “He was working that pretty heavy, he was pumping a lot of fastballs though and they weren’t touching it so he just kept throwing it.”
In the bottom of the second, the Muskies had an opportunity to take the lead. Walks by Schreiber, Kyle White and Nick Knocke loaded the bases with two outs. However, a groundout by the Blue Jays kept the game scoreless.
In the top of the third, Evansville used its legs to get on the board. After a Blue Jay reached first on a base hit, their runner stole second. After a throwing error caused the ball to go into the outfield, the runner advanced to third, where another throwing error resulted in Evansville taking a 1-0 lead.
Schreiber left a runner stranded in scoring position with back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the third inning.
In the top of the fourth, first baseman Noah Punzel made a nice snag on an Evansville liner to get an out. Schreiber recorded two strikeouts in the frame, keeping the Blue Jays’ lead at 1-0.
The Muskies offense got a run in the bottom of the fourth after Xavier Schreiber reached on a hit-by-pitch. Xavier Schreiber moved to third after a single by Nick Schreiber. After White hit a ball to short, Xavier Schreiber beat the throw home to tie the game.
The tie did not last for long, as Evansville responded with three runs in the fifth inning. Runners reached second and first, a single knocked in a Blue Jay and the throw home moved the runners to third and second. A groundout and a single scored the other two runs, giving the Blue Jays a 4-1 lead.
Evansville added another run in the top of the seventh after a sacrifice fly, taking the score up to 5-1.
McFarland’s best chance to rally came in the bottom of the seventh when Jeremiah Pierce-Johnson reached on an infield single. After a flyout, back-to-back singles loaded the bases with one out. A diving catch in center resulted in a double play, killing the Muskies’ rally.
Ian Schildgen pitched in relief for Schreiber, pitching three scoreless innings for the Muskies. Schildgen was aided by a diving catch by Jack Sommers in the eighth inning, keeping the score at 5-1.
A lead-off infield single by Brandon Knobel in the bottom of the eighth resulted in no runs after a strikeout, a foul out and a groundout. The Muskies were retired in order in the ninth, giving the Blue Jays a 5-1 win.
“We just need to tighten it up, come back and play some better baseball,” said Hanson after the loss.
Next up for the Muskies is a seven-inning doubleheader on July 4 at Fort Atkinson.
“Play the first one and see how it ends up, and hopefully we can walk away with two wins next week,” said Hanson.
The loss drops McFarland’s record to 1-3 on the year. Schreiber recorded nine strikeouts in seven innings of work. Schildgen recorded three strikeouts in three innings of relief.