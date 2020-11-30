The McFarland Police Department reported "multiple thefts from autos" on Sunday, and has urged members of the public to "keep an eye out for suspicious activity."
The police department reported thefts occurring after midnight in the areas of Lani Lane and Ridge Road in McFarland. In a Facebook post, McFarland Police said all the vehicles entered were unlocked and money was the only item reported stolen.
"You can help curb this crime by going through these steps every time you leave your car," a post from McFPD said, suggesting the following:
1. Removing all valuable items from your car, including garage door openers
2. Locking all car doors
3. Keeping an eye out for suspicious activity and contacting the police department if any is observed
"With your help, we can get the word out that McFarland is not an easy target," the post said.
