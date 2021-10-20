McFarland football clinches playoff berth with win against Edgerton

Junior defensive back Tegan O'Brien looks to make a tackle against Edgewood. Against Edgerton, O'Brien was credited with assisting a tackle in…
Senior running back Chase Quelle made his final game at McFarland High School one to remember as he rushed for 213 yards on 33 carries, scoring twice in a McFarland 28-7 victory on Friday, Oct. 15.
“Whenever you’re putting the ball in the hands of a kid 33 times, he’s definitely a workhorse,” said McFarland head coach Paul Ackley. “We feel very lucky having Chase and Travis in the backfield and Chase had a great game as a senior and what a way to finish his career on that field.”
Along with Quelle, the McFarland run-heavy offense also featured junior running back Travis Zadra, who had 13 carries for 64 yards. On defense, Quelle tied with junior linebacker Paul Morris with six tackles. Morris was also credited with a sack in the win.
Edgerton scored first with a two-yard run to go up 7-0 with 6:22 left in the first quarter. That would be the last points the Crimson Tide would score as McFarland would go on to score 28 straight points.
McFarland junior quarterback Cooper Kennedy tied the game on a 13-yard run with junior kicker Mason Folk adding the extra point with 17 seconds left in the first quarter. With 6:09 left in the second quarter, Quelle scored on a five-yard run to put the Spartans up 14-0 after Folk added the extra point. The Spartans stretched their lead with Kennedy finding junior wide receiver Dadon Gillen for a 27-yard touchdown, putting McFarland up 21-7 right before half.
With 1:08 left in the third, Quelle helped the Spartans punch their ticket to the playoffs with a six-yard run, clinching the 28-7 victory.
“We knew it was going to be our last game on the field with just being one-above the .500 record getting us in, we knew we wouldn’t be a top four seed so we just really played off that and these kids have been playing on that field since their sixth-grade year,” said Ackley.
McFarland (4-5 overall, 4-3 conference) gets the eighth seed in the Division 3 Playoff Bracket, where the Spartans will travel to Greendale (9-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22.
“We’re going to stay very consistent on our preparation, so we really don’t change too much stuff. This is a game where we have to go out and do our best,” said Ackley.