Mount Mercy University fall dean's list
Kayla Daggett, Madison, was named to the fall dean's list at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
UW-Stout graduates
Two local students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in December 2020:
Addie Kubitz, Cottage Grove, bachelor of science, real estate property management and business administration
Eli Buffatt, Madison, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering
University of Iowa fall dean's list
Two McFarland students were named to the University of Iowa fall dean's list:
Nicole Stubbe, biomedical engineering
Mackenzie Unke, health and human physiology
Grand Canyon University dean's list
Olivia Chandler, McFarland, made the fall dean's list at Grand Canyon University, located in Phoenix, Arizona
Northeastern University fall dean's list
Grace Peel, Madison, cultural anthropology
John Zukowski, Madison, mechanical engineering
To achieve the dean's list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Northeastern University is located in Boston, Massachusetts.
UW-Platteville graduates, fall dean's list
Graduates:
Philip Mathews, Cottage Grove, electrical engineering
Carlie Rademacher, Cottage Grove, agricultural business
Ryan Arnold, Madison, mechanical engineering
Evan Alsmo, McFarland, mechanical engineering
April Barr, McFarland, broad field science
Fall dean's list
The College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for dean's list honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.
Taylor Digman, Cottage Grove, elementary education
Ione Dyer, Cottage Grove, industrial technology management
Madeline Flanders, Cottage Grove, health and human performance
Erin Kammann, Cottage Grove, animal science
Kade Kammann, Cottage Grove, general engineering
Philip Mathews, Cottage Grove, electrical engineering
John Rodwell, Cottage Grove, reclamation, environment and conservation
Jacob Zell, Cottage Grove, computer science
Ryan Arnold, Madison, mechanical engineering
Johnathon Delvoye, Madison, civil engineering
Ben Probst, Madison, health and human performance
Evan Alsmo, McFarland, mechanical engineering
James Hickey, McFarland, civil engineering
Logan Kuebli, McFarland, psychology
Garrett Larsen, McFarland, soil and crop science
Alexis Richardson, McFarland, mechanical engineering
Jacob Scheffel, McFarland, sustainability and renewable energy systems
Hunter Moroni, Monona, civil engineering
Edgewood College fall dean's list and fall honors
Fulltime students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average for a semester are eligible for honors. Fulltime students who earn a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or higher are eligible for the dean's list after completing 24 credit hours of study.
Dean's list:
Austin Butler, Cottage Grove
Carlie Chandler, McFarland
Chase Gendron, Madison
Gage Hunter, Cottage Grove
Kaylee Kellogg, Cottage Grove
Rachel Lange, Madison
Brooke Lonigro, McFarland
Adam Pribbenow, McFarland
Jonathan Schutz, McFarland
Semester honors:
Tenley Baumann, McFarland
Benjamin Bullock, Madison
Alyvia Caple, McFarland
Andrew Hyde, Monona
Brad Nelson, Cottage Grove
Kayley Provenzano, Cottage Grove
Janie Schiebel, McFarland
Melissa Schroeder, Madison
Rene Simon, Madison
Gunther Stumpf, Madison
Asfiya Batool Syeda, McFarland
Rachel Unitan, Cottage Grove
UW-La Crosse fall dean's list
To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.
Cottage Grove
Reed Anderson, biochemistry
Conor Attaway, early childhood through middle childhood education
Clara Beck, exercise and sport science
Tatem Capouch, psychology
Morgan Ellingson, communication studies
Addie Gaber, early childhood through middle childhood education
Cameron Heiman, psychology
Holly Korfmacher, psychology
Paige Marshall, middle childhood through early adolescence education
Laurel Masters, political science
Hannah Olson, psychology
Sara Paulson, sociology
Alison Stangler, psychology
Madison
Grayson Gottschalk, biology
Erin Johnson, therapeutic recreation
Taylor Metcalf, early childhood through middle childhood education
Katie Zadra, psychology
McFarland
Brittney DeChambeau, history education
Emily Gates, marketing
Lexi Mazzara, middle childhood through early adolescence education
Maggie Moll, marketing
Christopher Pahnke, political science
Sophie Quelle, psychology
Shelby Riese, mathematics
Reece Samuel, geography
Derek Schwarting, physics
Shannon Sindermann, biology
Hannah Springer, therapeutic recreation
Caleb Summers, biology
Erin Thiede, psychology
Monona
Jennifer Keller, middle childhood through early adolescence education
Brock Lippiatt, exercise and sport science
Ellie Trulson, public health and community health education
Loras College fall dean's list
Luke Bernards, Monona, made the fall dean's list at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa.
Carthage College fall dean's list
Kevin Dunn of Madison and Marshall Lehmann of Cottage Grove were named to the fall dean's list at Carthage College in Kenosha, achieving at least a 3.5 GPA over at least 14 credit hours.
Bethel University dean's list
Hannah Bierbrauer, Cottage Grove, was named to the fall dean's list at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota. Students on the dean's list must finish with a GPA of 3.6 or greater for the semester.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.