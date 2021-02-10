Mount Mercy University fall dean's list

Kayla Daggett, Madison, was named to the fall dean's list at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

UW-Stout graduates

Two local students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in December 2020:

Addie Kubitz, Cottage Grove, bachelor of science, real estate property management and business administration

Eli Buffatt, Madison, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering

University of Iowa fall dean's list

Two McFarland students were named to the University of Iowa fall dean's list:

Nicole Stubbe, biomedical engineering

Mackenzie Unke, health and human physiology

Grand Canyon University dean's list

Olivia Chandler, McFarland, made the fall dean's list at Grand Canyon University, located in Phoenix, Arizona

Northeastern University fall dean's list

Grace Peel, Madison, cultural anthropology

John Zukowski, Madison, mechanical engineering

To achieve the dean's list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Northeastern University is located in Boston, Massachusetts.

UW-Platteville graduates, fall dean's list

Graduates:

Philip Mathews, Cottage Grove, electrical engineering

Carlie Rademacher, Cottage Grove, agricultural business

Ryan Arnold, Madison, mechanical engineering

Evan Alsmo, McFarland, mechanical engineering

April Barr, McFarland, broad field science

Fall dean's list

The College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for dean's list honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.

Taylor Digman, Cottage Grove, elementary education

Ione Dyer, Cottage Grove, industrial technology management

Madeline Flanders, Cottage Grove, health and human performance

Erin Kammann, Cottage Grove, animal science

Kade Kammann, Cottage Grove, general engineering

Philip Mathews, Cottage Grove, electrical engineering

John Rodwell, Cottage Grove, reclamation, environment and conservation

Jacob Zell, Cottage Grove, computer science

Ryan Arnold, Madison, mechanical engineering

Johnathon Delvoye, Madison, civil engineering

Ben Probst, Madison, health and human performance

Evan Alsmo, McFarland, mechanical engineering

James Hickey, McFarland, civil engineering

Logan Kuebli, McFarland, psychology

Garrett Larsen, McFarland, soil and crop science

Alexis Richardson, McFarland, mechanical engineering

Jacob Scheffel, McFarland, sustainability and renewable energy systems

Hunter Moroni, Monona, civil engineering

Edgewood College fall dean's list and fall honors

Fulltime students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average for a semester are eligible for honors. Fulltime students who earn a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or higher are eligible for the dean's list after completing 24 credit hours of study.

Dean's list:

Austin Butler, Cottage Grove

Carlie Chandler, McFarland

Chase Gendron, Madison

Gage Hunter, Cottage Grove

Kaylee Kellogg, Cottage Grove

Rachel Lange, Madison

Brooke Lonigro, McFarland

Adam Pribbenow, McFarland

Jonathan Schutz, McFarland

Semester honors:

Tenley Baumann, McFarland

Benjamin Bullock, Madison

Alyvia Caple, McFarland

Andrew Hyde, Monona

Brad Nelson, Cottage Grove

Kayley Provenzano, Cottage Grove

Janie Schiebel, McFarland

Melissa Schroeder, Madison

Rene Simon, Madison

Gunther Stumpf, Madison

Asfiya Batool Syeda, McFarland

Rachel Unitan, Cottage Grove

UW-La Crosse fall dean's list

To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.

Cottage Grove

Reed Anderson, biochemistry

Conor Attaway, early childhood through middle childhood education

Clara Beck, exercise and sport science

Tatem Capouch, psychology

Morgan Ellingson, communication studies

Addie Gaber, early childhood through middle childhood education

Cameron Heiman, psychology

Holly Korfmacher, psychology

Paige Marshall, middle childhood through early adolescence education

Laurel Masters, political science

Hannah Olson, psychology

Sara Paulson, sociology

Alison Stangler, psychology

Madison

Grayson Gottschalk, biology

Erin Johnson, therapeutic recreation

Taylor Metcalf, early childhood through middle childhood education

Katie Zadra, psychology

McFarland

Brittney DeChambeau, history education

Emily Gates, marketing

Lexi Mazzara, middle childhood through early adolescence education

Maggie Moll, marketing

Christopher Pahnke, political science

Sophie Quelle, psychology

Shelby Riese, mathematics

Reece Samuel, geography

Derek Schwarting, physics

Shannon Sindermann, biology

Hannah Springer, therapeutic recreation

Caleb Summers, biology

Erin Thiede, psychology

Monona

Jennifer Keller, middle childhood through early adolescence education

Brock Lippiatt, exercise and sport science

Ellie Trulson, public health and community health education

Loras College fall dean's list

Luke Bernards, Monona, made the fall dean's list at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa.

Carthage College fall dean's list

Kevin Dunn of Madison and Marshall Lehmann of Cottage Grove were named to the fall dean's list at Carthage College in Kenosha, achieving at least a 3.5 GPA over at least 14 credit hours.

Bethel University dean's list

Hannah Bierbrauer, Cottage Grove, was named to the fall dean's list at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota. Students on the dean's list must finish with a GPA of 3.6 or greater for the semester.

