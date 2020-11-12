Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras (WYSO) has been awarded a $3,675 grant for its adaptive fall program of chamber orchestras and recorded concerts.
The grant comes from Dane County, which announced over $128,000 in awards for local arts organizations. WYSO’s grant will support its first orchestra program-in-residence at the McFarland Performing Arts Center. WYSO has divided five full orchestras into 19 chamber and string orchestras, who will rehearse in-person and perform in front of professional videographers in the empty 800-seat auditorium. The recorded concerts will be broadcasted Dec. 13-17 during WYSO’s Five Nights of Extraordinary Concerts.
County Executive Joe Parisi and the Dane County Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission announced Wednesday 49 project and short order grants totaling $128,583 are being awarded in Cycle 2 for “Dane Arts” project grants in 2020. Two $1,500 capital grants are being awarded, along with four Blockstein awards at $500 each to organizations with projects that included political and civic engagement.
“Now more than ever, people are looking for innovative ways to remain connected to our arts and culture communities,” said Parisi. “We are excited to provide this cycle of Dane Arts grants and celebrate the many talented artists and institutions who call Dane County home. Congratulations to this year’s recipients.”
The Dane Arts grants are funded by county dollars in conjunction with private donations from the Endres Manufacturing Company Foundation, the Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation. This year, Dane County’s Dane Arts will have awarded almost $250,000 in public-private funds to non-profit organizations, schools, individuals, municipalities for arts, cultural, and local history projects and programs offered countywide. The next grant proposal submission deadline is Feb. 1 at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.