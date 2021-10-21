You are the owner of this article.
College News: Oct. 21

  min to read

Edgewood College

Dean’s List

Edgewood College has announced its Dean’s List recipients for the 2021 semester. Full-time students who earn a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher are eligible for the Dean’s List, after completing 24 credits. Those students are:

Benjamin Bullock of Madison

Rene Simon of Madison

Gage Hunter of Cottage Grove

Kaylee Kellogg of Cottage Grove

Rachel Unitan of Cottage Grove

Adam Pribbenow of McFarland

Janie Schiebel of McFarland

Jonathan Schutz of McFarland

Asfiya Batool Syeda of McFarland

Semester Honors

The following area students have earned Semester Honors during the spring 2021 semester at Edgewood College. Full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for this honor. Those students are:

Michel Avalos-Cervantes of Madison

Catherine Becerra of Madison

Benjamin Bullock of Madison

Melissa Schroeder of Madison

Rene Simon of Madison

Tenley Baumann of McFarland

Adam Pribbenow of McFarland

Janie Schiebel of McFarland

Jonathan Schutz of McFarland

Asfiya Batool Syeda of McFarland

Anna Benitez of Monona

Gage Hunter of Cottage Grove

Kaylee Kellogg of Cottage Grove

Brita Moe of Cottage Grove

Brad Nelson of Cottage Grove

Kayley Provenzano of Cottage Grove

Jakob Schroeckenthaler of Cottage Grove

Rachel Unitan of Cottage Grove

Baldwin Wallace University

Kyle Elliott of McFarland graduated from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, with a bachelor of music degree in musical theater in spring 2021. Baldwin University celebrated the achievements of 680 graduates in May.

Marquette University

Dean’s List

Several local students were selected for the Marquette University spring 2021 Dean’s List. To be selected for the list, students must earn at least 12 credits in the spring semester. Grade point average (GPA) thresholds for the award vary by college. The College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences requires a 3.7 GPA. The Diederich College of Communication, the College of Business Administration, the College of Health Sciences, the Opus College of Engineering and the College of Nursing require a 3.5 GPA. All other programs require a 3.75 GPA.

Cottage Grove:

Lexie Goke is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences

Derek Gross is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences

Olivia Kiefer is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and Law Studies

Lexi Sullivan is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences

McFarland:

Heidi Hartmann is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biomechanics

Mia Schunk is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biomechanics

Monona:

Lauren Haydin is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and Law Studies

Graduates

Derek Gross of Cottage Grove graduated with a Bachelors degree in Biomedical Sciences from Marquette University in Milwaukee. Heidi Hartmann of McFarland earned a Bachelors degree in Biomechanics. Max Moderski of McFarland earned a Masters degree in School Counseling. Mia Schunk of McFarland earns a Bachelors degree in Biomechanics. Teesha Stephens of Monona earned a Masters degree in Nursing.

