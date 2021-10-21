College News: Oct. 21

Edgewood College
Dean’s List
Edgewood College has announced its Dean’s List recipients for the 2021 semester. Full-time students who earn a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher are eligible for the Dean’s List, after completing 24 credits. Those students are:
Benjamin Bullock of Madison
Rene Simon of Madison
Gage Hunter of Cottage Grove
Kaylee Kellogg of Cottage Grove
Rachel Unitan of Cottage Grove
Adam Pribbenow of McFarland
Janie Schiebel of McFarland
Jonathan Schutz of McFarland
Asfiya Batool Syeda of McFarland
Semester Honors
The following area students have earned Semester Honors during the spring 2021 semester at Edgewood College. Full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for this honor. Those students are:
Michel Avalos-Cervantes of Madison
Catherine Becerra of Madison
Benjamin Bullock of Madison
Melissa Schroeder of Madison
Rene Simon of Madison
Tenley Baumann of McFarland
Adam Pribbenow of McFarland
Janie Schiebel of McFarland
Jonathan Schutz of McFarland
Asfiya Batool Syeda of McFarland
Anna Benitez of Monona
Gage Hunter of Cottage Grove
Kaylee Kellogg of Cottage Grove
Brita Moe of Cottage Grove
Brad Nelson of Cottage Grove
Kayley Provenzano of Cottage Grove
Jakob Schroeckenthaler of Cottage Grove
Rachel Unitan of Cottage Grove
Baldwin Wallace University
Kyle Elliott of McFarland graduated from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, with a bachelor of music degree in musical theater in spring 2021. Baldwin University celebrated the achievements of 680 graduates in May.
Marquette University
Dean’s List
Several local students were selected for the Marquette University spring 2021 Dean’s List. To be selected for the list, students must earn at least 12 credits in the spring semester. Grade point average (GPA) thresholds for the award vary by college. The College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences requires a 3.7 GPA. The Diederich College of Communication, the College of Business Administration, the College of Health Sciences, the Opus College of Engineering and the College of Nursing require a 3.5 GPA. All other programs require a 3.75 GPA.
Cottage Grove:
Lexie Goke is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences
Derek Gross is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences
Olivia Kiefer is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and Law Studies
Lexi Sullivan is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences
McFarland:
Heidi Hartmann is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biomechanics
Mia Schunk is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biomechanics
Monona:
Lauren Haydin is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and Law Studies
Graduates
Derek Gross of Cottage Grove graduated with a Bachelors degree in Biomedical Sciences from Marquette University in Milwaukee. Heidi Hartmann of McFarland earned a Bachelors degree in Biomechanics. Max Moderski of McFarland earned a Masters degree in School Counseling. Mia Schunk of McFarland earns a Bachelors degree in Biomechanics. Teesha Stephens of Monona earned a Masters degree in Nursing.