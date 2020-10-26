Without sports, former McFarland athlete Kirsten Walker might not have been prepared for what she deals with every day she goes to work.
Walker is employed as a nurse in the intensive care unit at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee. Some of her patients have been infected by COVID-19, and both the pressures and responsibilities of health care workers have built up significantly since March when the pandemic was declared.
“The big picture we come back to is health care workers are so resilient. We are short staffed, getting burned out and seeing a lot of things that are hard to see,” Walker said. “A lot of people are dying without their families. The only way we get through it is through teamwork. Nobody can do it on their own.”
Teamwork was something Walker learned about as an athlete at McFarland until her graduation in 2010. Her talents on the track and field team led to a scholarship at Marquette University, where she earned her nursing degree. Playing sports has its ups and downs just like jobs in hospitals. But Walker and her colleagues have been pillars of strength during one of the most troubling times in American history.
Three-sport athlete
Walker played tennis and basketball and threw the shot put for the McFarland track and field team. In each sport, her coaches and mentors gave her the guidance she needed to succeed as an important member of the team.
She didn’t pick up a tennis racket until her freshman year in high school, but Walker learned the game quickly and was able to win two conference titles and advance to the sectionals. Unfortunately, the Spartans did not make it to the state tournament, but Walker was appreciative of the way Coach Julie Gaffney inspired her to do better.
“She was business oriented when it came to practice,” Walker said. “We had a job to do, and we needed to get that done. She was great. Very detail oriented, she cared about all the athletes and wanted everyone to do well.”
Walker also played four years of varsity basketball for the Spartans. In her senior year, under head coach Mike Eversoll, McFarland won the Rock Valley Conference with a 9-1 record and finished 19-6 overall. The team won close games against Portage and Lake Mills in the first two rounds of the WIAA Division 2 regional, but couldn’t advance to the sectionals after a loss to Columbus. Walker ended her basketball career with 552 points in 66 varsity contests for an average of 8.4 points per game.
At just under six feet tall, Walker was responsible for grabbing rebounds and scoring under the hoop. She credits Eversoll with giving her the confidence needed to play basketball.
“He really believed in me and what I could do, and I think that really went a long way for me believing in myself and having that positive attitude,” she said.
Yet, Walker’s greatest success came throwing the shot put for the girls’ track and field team. As a junior in 2009, she qualified for the Division 2 state tournament in La Crosse after finishing second in the Boscobel sectional with a toss of 38 feet. She ended up taking 14th place at state.
As a senior in 2010, Walker took first in the Boscobel sectional with an attempt of 39-08, 1.4 inches better than her nearest competitor. She returned to state and captured 10th place.
Coach Dan Rottinger was Walker’s most positive influence when it came to learning the shot put.
“He was my favorite coach. He instilled in me that I was capable of a lot more than I thought I was,” she said.
Rottinger also helped Walker deal with the highs and lows that go along with mastering the sport.
“You have days where you feel like you should have thrown way further than you did,” she said. “You may improve your technique, but you may not see massive improvements in distance. It requires a lot of patience.”
Off to Marquette
Through connections Rottinger had at Marquette University, Walker obtained a scholarship with the women’s track and field team and threw the shot put against other NCAA Division I schools. While she enjoyed travelling to meets in California and New York, she also learned about the demands student athletes face when they are also trying to earn their college degree. As a nursing student, she had to miss some classes so she could join the team in practices and meets.
“You’re trying to learn how to be a college student in a difficult major, and you are trying to be a college athlete,” she said. “It was definitely a tough balance. I didn’t have a whole lot of time for anything else.”
Yet, she gained valuable experience at multi-tasking and organization, things that help her now as a nurse.
Walker said she had a decent career as a college shot putter. As a junior, she finished third in the Big East Conference tournament. She said her coach Mike Koenning was laid back, but provided excellent guidance.
“He was on the quiet side and never yelled or got angry,” she said “He was very focused and provided both positive and negative feedback. That balance of the positive and the negative was something he was good at.”
Walker graduated from Marquette in 2014 and has been at St. Luke’s ever since.
Dealing with death and illness is part of her job, but she also receives satisfaction in caring for others and watching them return to good health. Many of these success stories are patients in need of a liver, kidney or pancreas transplant.
“They are so unbelievably sick, and you don’t see how they could possibly survive and live a normal life. On a ventilator, they look like half of their body is made of plastic medical devices,” Walker said.
“You see them take those steps to return to normalcy. Six months later, you don’t even recognize them because they are a totally different person. That’s really cool to see people get a whole new life.”
