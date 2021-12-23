Stoughton Icebergs get win over Rock County Fury, loses to Onalaska

On Saturday, Dec. 18, the Onalaska Hilltoppers (6-4) needed two overtimes to win 4-3 over the Stoughton Icebergs, a girls co-op hockey team that features players from McFarland and Monona Grove High School.
Kiya Bronston put the Hilltoppers up 1-0 with a goal in the first period. Bronston added her second goal of the night, off assists from Tessa Deal and Anna Szymanski in the second period.
The Icebergs (4-2-1) tied the game off two goals from Addy Milota of Stoughton. Milota scored with 10:17 elapsed in the second period off assists from Samantha Nelson of Stoughton and Katelynn Weeks of Parkview. Weeks assisted Milota with 13:54 elapsed in the second period.
McKenna LaFleur scored a short-handed goal for Onalaska, putting the Hilltoppers up 3-2. Jenna Klonsinski of Monona Grove sent the game into overtime with a goal at 12:58 in the third period, assisted by Carley O’Neil of Stoughton and Morgan Rhyner of Stoughton.
After a scoreless first period, LaFleur got the win for Onalaska at the 4:27 mark in the second overtime with a goal, assisted by Alayna Tauscher and Jaden Hammes. Aven Gruner of Stoughton had 38 saves in goal for the Icebergs.
Onalaska 4, Stoughton 3
Onalaska 1 1 1 0 1— 4
Stoughton 0 2 1 0 0 — 3
1st period
O- Kiya Bronston, 14:16.
2nd period
O- Kiya Bronston (Tessa Deal, Anna Szymanski), 3:43. S- Addy Milota (Samantha Nelson, Katelynn Weeks), 10:17. S- Addy Milota (Katelynn Weeks), 13:54.
3rd period
O- McKenna LaFleur, 6:24. S- Jenna Klonsinski (Carley O’Neil, Morgan Rhyner), 12:58.
Second overtime
O- McKenna LaFleur (Alayna Tauscher, Jaden Hammes), 4:27.
Stoughton 3
Rock County 2
The Stoughton Icebergs scored a 3-2 conference win over the Rock County Fury on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
After a scoreless first period, Avery Gerothanas of Monona Grove scored in the second period (2:28) for the Icebergs, assisted by Arianna Stroede of Monona Grove.
In the third period, the Fury tied the game as Olivia Combs scored off an assist from Marlies Brandli. The Icebergs took back the lead with a goal from Katelynn Weeks of Parkview, assisted by Addy Milota of Stoughton. Carley O’Neil of Stoughton gave the Icebergs a 3-1 lead off an assist from Gerothanas and Morgan Rhyner of Stoughton.
The Fury cut the lead to 3-2 as Hannah Chady scored on a power play, with assists from Sarah Edler and Amery Stuckey, but the Icebergs hung on for the 3-2 victory. Jordyn Godfrey of Monona Grove had 18 saves in the win.
Stoughton 3, Rock County 2
Stoughton 0 1 2 —3
Rock County 0 0 2 — 2
1st period
2nd period
S- Avery Gerothanas (Arianna Stroede), 2:28.
3rd period
R- Olivia Combs (Marlies Brandli), 6:29. S- Katelynn Weeks (Addy Milota), 8:18. S- Carley O’Neil (Avery Gerothanas, Morgan Rhyner), 8:28. R- Hannah Chady (PP), (Sarah Edler, Amery Stuckey), 15:45.