Key decisions will be made for the Spartans as they look to fill about six roster spots heading into the fall 2021 tennis season.
One spot that does not need to be filled is the number one spot. Laura Maudlin returns after qualifying for state in the fall-alternate season.
“She’s competing with some of the top girls in the state, so it’s great to have her back and she’ll definitely be exciting to watch,” said McFarland head coach Tod Lacey.
The number one doubles team is also secured with Lexi Cohn and Sadie Bartzen returning for another season.
“They had a really good run at the end of the season, and they were really quick in coming together,” said Lacey.
Also returning to the Spartans in singles competition is Sarah Kopp. Kopp and Cohn have been named captains for the season, replacing Kimiya Pournik and Lauren Shields.
“They’ve shown a lot of great leadership in communicating and trying to get things set up for the season, so I’m really excited to have them be representing the girls,” said Lacey.
With first practice on Aug. 10, the Spartans will have a quick turnaround with their first invitational at Ahuska and Quann Park on Saturday, Aug. 14.