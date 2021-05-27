On the last Monday in May, the United States commemorates and remembers the men and women who have died serving in our Armed Forces. As we spend this Memorial Day reflecting on their service and sacrifice, we should remember that as a nation we have the luxury of living in comfort and security because brave souls answered the call and gave all in service to our country. It is our duty to honor that sacrifice by honoring them and by making sure we take care of their brothers and sisters in arms who are lucky enough to return home.
Our veterans often come back facing hurdles as they transition back to civilian life, and we in the Legislature should make it a priority to assist them after they return.
This includes helping them find jobs, find housing, and receive adequate health care including proper mental health care for the unseen wounds they too often suffer. We should never ask our service members to risk everything and then not help them ease back into civilian life.
I will continue to work with constituents, veterans, and my legislative colleagues to ensure our returning service members receive the best support the state of Wisconsin can give them.
Veterans sacrifice much in service to our country — time with their family, delaying their education, delaying careers, and sometimes laying down their lives. We owe it to them to repay them for that sacrifice.
We must remember Memorial Day is not just a three-day weekend. There is a solemn reason behind having this Monday off, and I urge all of you to take a moment to reflect on the sacrifice made by soldiers who have died in service of our country. I urge you all to honor their memories.
Have a safe and happy Memorial Day.
