The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is releasing the name of the individual that died following a motor vehicle crash on Monday. The crash occurred at the intersection of US 51 and Rutland-Dunn Town Line Road in the town of Dunn and was reported to authorities at or about 3:25 PM. The individual can be identified as:
Jill A. Miller, 64, Stoughton
Ms. Miller was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Additional testing is underway at this time.
This death remains under investigation by Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
