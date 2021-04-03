Lucie Hodgkins had been playing youth soccer for about a year when she grabbed for an opportunity that changed her life. Her coach needed a goalie and Hodgkins was willing to give it a try.
“When our coach asked us who wanted to make a go of it, I was the only one to raise my hand,” she said. “The second I made contact with the ball from a long shot, I was hooked. But I also firmly believe that you need to have a screw loose to be able to play the sport. It was never easy being in the line of fire, but I became addicted.”
Thus began Hodgkins’ stint as a goaltender in youth league, the junior varsity team at McFarland High School and several club soccer teams.
Next season, she will be part of the Ripon College women’s soccer team after signing with the program earlier this year.
One other school that wanted Hodgkins’ services was St. Norbert College in De Pere. But she selected Ripon after meeting with women’s soccer head coach Greg Ruark.
“Ruark’s positivity and outgoing nature attracted me towards this school. He was a very grounded person, and held his team to high standards,” Hodgkins said. “He has new and exciting plans for the new year, and I’m more than happy to work under him in my school career.”
Ripon College Assistant Professor of Music Erin Bryan also made a positive impression on her.
“She surprised me with her extremely friendly demeanor, and her absolute passion for music as a whole,” Hodgkins said. “During our short time together, I was swayed with her kindness and genuine excitement for the new year she has for her students. Through all of this, I immediately felt at home, and knew Ripon College was meant for me.”
Hodgkins started playing soccer at age eight. She began in McFarland youth soccer until the fifth grade when she joined the Madison Magic White and Green teams. She entered McFarland High School and played junior varsity under coach Sheila McGinn and competed at the club level under local soccer coaching legend Jesus Torres.
Yet, she considers her father Kris to be her biggest mentor, as he helped pave the way for his daughter to improve on her skills.
“I’ve had many amazing coaches in my life, but by far my father has been the best. He has always pushed me to new extremes, so that I better harness my skills. We always watch soccer games together, so I can learn new techniques. He even scoured the internet for a program that can train me more professionally,” Hodgkins said.
Hodgkins started attending soccer academies where she learned how to improve on her play. She began in 2015 with the Kronser Academy and its owner, Jameson Kronser.
“Jameson is an amazing goalkeeper and coach. I’ve been working with him for over five years, and I can easily say that I am a great goalkeeper because of him,” Hodgkins said. “He has an amazing work ethic, and teaches us not just to be able to save the ball, but to be professional on and off the field, and be the best goalkeepers we can be.”
Another positive influence was Stan Anderson, who runs Camp Shutout. Hodgkins still trains there to and credits Anderson with giving her valuable guidance.
“He is witty as he is serious. On the field, he makes you work so hard that you need a nap after every practice. But he is also understanding and thoughtful,” she said. “His workouts aren’t busywork or practice fillers. His practice is all technical, tough, and strengthening.”
While soccer is one of Hodgkins’ biggest loves, she also enjoys raising her voice in song. Her passion was stoked by her mother, who would play music at home and tell her daughter about the singers.
“She always tells me of when I was young, and she would put on this movie called “Fantasia”, where I would just sit there, and listen to the music,” Hodgkins recalled. “Whenever it was done, I would plead with my mother to play it again, so that the music would continue.”
Her mother took her to the opera, where Hodgkins would be mesmerized by the music and its beauty. All those experiences encouraged her to perform on stage.
What’s it like for Hodgkins to perform? She said she completely loses herself on stage and forgets people are watching and listening to her, but she admits to being nervous before her performances.
“I’ll be shaking, and get these doubts in my mind. But when you get on that stage, close your eyes, and breathe, you forget,” she said. “That’s when you become something other than yourself. You become the room. You become the song. You become everything, and nothing. In that moment, it’s all on you, and you better make it good.”
She said singing and acting on stage, and playing soccer have their similarities. In both cases, it’s her job to put on her best performance.
“You do everything in your power to make sure that everything you do is spot on. It’s all live,” she said. “You don’t have the time or the luxury to mess up. All you have is that moment. All the days of training, the late nights, the setbacks, and the breakthroughs, become everything for that one huge moment. Whether you’re saving a shot, or you are about to make your big solo. These magic moments are solely based on the dedication and hard work you put into it.”
With soccer games and practices and coursework in singing and theatre on her busy dance card at Ripon, Hodgkins said she looks forward to the future when hopefully, she can make a living as an entertainer.
“I was planning on living on the road, moving around, and auditioning for roles. And hopefully, as my career grows, I could possibly settle down in a nice area, where I can focus on my work. I’d also love to write some independent pieces for music,” she said.
“What I do know is that I will have a much better understanding of what I intend to do, when I arrive at college, and get to experience the different opportunities in front of me. And who knows where that will take me? As of right now, I’m more interested in learning and working even harder to perfect my passions.”
