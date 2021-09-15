Mcfarland boys soccer wins against Whitewater, falls to Sun Prairie and Verona

After keeping Verona scoreless in the first half, the bottom fell out for McFarland in the second half in a 5-0 defeat on Monday, Sept. 13.
Max Lynch scored first in the 42nd minute, assisted by Jesse Ward. Two minutes later, Brian Vazquez found the net, assisted by Connor Gage.
Gage assisted Ward in the 47th minute, putting the Wildcats up 3-0. Gage found the net after Lynch assisted him in the 49th minute and Ryan Love scored unassisted in the 64th minute.
McFarland had two shots on goal, while Verona had eight. Senior goalkeeper Matt Schutt had seven saves in the loss. The Spartans record drops to 3-2-1 on the season.
McFarland 4
Whitewater 1
McFarland opened up Rock Valley Conference play with a 4-1 victory against Whitewater on Thursday, Sept. 9.
Sophomore Niko Dabetic, assisted by junior Mason Brown, scored in the 21st minute. Brown then scored in the 24th minute to give the Spartans a 2-0 lead at the half.
A Whitewater goal by Avery Janovec in the 64th minute brought the Whippets within a goal. However, goals by Dabetic in the 71st and sophomore Cole Willems in the 79th put the game out of reach. Junior Bubba Blair assisted both goals in the second half.
Goalkeeper Matt Schutt ended the night with three saves.
McFarland 1
Sun Prairie 3
For the first time in almost two years, the Spartans took a loss on the pitch on Tuesday, Sept. 7, falling 3-1 to Sun Prairie.
Two first-half goals by Andrew Nolan of Sun Prairie, both assisted by Gabe Voung, gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead at the half. Another goal by Nolan in the 41st minute gave the forward a hat trick on the night.
Junior Bubba Blair scored the lone goal for McFarland in the 68th minute. Senior goalkeeper Matt Schutt had 13 saves in the loss.