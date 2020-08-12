Madison’s Melissa Sargent will advance to the November general election as a candidate for the 16th Senate District after defeating a primary challenger Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Sargent, who represented the 48th Assembly District, defeated Monona Grove School Board President Andrew McKinney in the Democratic primary. She received 27,717 votes (76.8%), compared to 8,328 for McKinney (23.1%). There were 34 write-in votes (0.1%).
Sargent will face off against Republican Scott Barker in the general election.
