On Saturday, the McFarland cross country team season concluded in Stoughton at sectionals. The girls team secured a tenth place finish with 234 points, and the boys finished in 14th with a total of 343 points.
Senior Lili Grossman led the girls with a 16th place finish. Her time of 22:20.05 was the best finish for a McFarland runner. Freshman Emily Sprang’s time of 23:13.91 helped secure her a 33rd place finish.
Junior Felicia Zheng (59th, 27:57.62), junior Katie Rossman (71st, 26:56.56), sophomore Brielle Bruce (72nd, 26:56.69) and freshman Annika Cheadle (76th, 27:55.14) rounded up the field for the girls team.
For the boys, senior Ryan Olsen was the fastest out of the McFarland runners with a time of 19:26.90. Olsen’s time helped him secure a 33th place. Sophomore Max Andrew’s time of 21:18.43 and Freshman Lyon Hall’s time of 21:21.58 earned them 70th and 72nd place finishes.
Freshman Leo Freedman (83rd, 22:05.75), freshman Brock Spiegel (88th, 22:22.56), senior Braden Everson (90th, 22:29.72) finished for the boys.
