McFarland Muskies take tough loss against Jefferson

McFarland suffered another tough loss against Jefferson on June 9, losing 7-6 in extra innings.
Looking to avenge their opening day extra-inning loss to the Blue Devils, the Muskies had to chip away at an early deficit.
Jefferson got on the board with three runs in the first, while McFarland added a run in the bottom of the frame. The Blue Devils added to their 3-1 lead with two runs in the top of the third. The Muskies responded with two of their own, making the score 5-3 after three innings.
Two runs by McFarland in the fifth inning tied the score at 5-5. Jefferson retook the lead in the seventh with a run, but McFarland responded with a run in the eighth, forcing the 6-6 game into extra innings. Jefferson took the lead in the 10th inning with a run and held on for a 7-6 victory.
Noah Punzel, Nick Herbst and Nick Schreiber each recorded two hits in the Muskies’ loss. McFarland’s record sits at 0-2 on the season.