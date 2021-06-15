You are the owner of this article.
MCFARLAND HOME TALENT

McFarland Muskies take tough loss against Jefferson

  • 1 min to read

McFarland suffered another tough loss against Jefferson on June 9, losing 7-6 in extra innings.

Looking to avenge their opening day extra-inning loss to the Blue Devils, the Muskies had to chip away at an early deficit.

Jefferson got on the board with three runs in the first, while McFarland added a run in the bottom of the frame. The Blue Devils added to their 3-1 lead with two runs in the top of the third. The Muskies responded with two of their own, making the score 5-3 after three innings.

Two runs by McFarland in the fifth inning tied the score at 5-5. Jefferson retook the lead in the seventh with a run, but McFarland responded with a run in the eighth, forcing the 6-6 game into extra innings. Jefferson took the lead in the 10th inning with a run and held on for a 7-6 victory.

Noah Punzel, Nick Herbst and Nick Schreiber each recorded two hits in the Muskies’ loss. McFarland’s record sits at 0-2 on the season.

