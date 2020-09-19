This past summer, the McFarland Cemetery Association installed a second columbarium in the Lower McFarland Cemetery across from the Lutheran Church.
The new structure joins the original columbarium installed in the fall of 2013.
Niches in each columbarium can hold two cremation urns. Currently there are four remaining niches in the original columbarium and 35 in the new structure with five niches already sold this summer.
Niches in the new columbarium sell for $1,750. The price for a niche in the original structure is $1,500.
If you are interested in purchasing a columbarium niche or for more information, call Michael Brennan at 608-220-7112.
The Association was formed in 1921 and oversees burials, maintenance, and record keeping for both McFarland cemeteries.
The oldest burials in the Lower Cemetery took place in the 1850’s for several individuals born in the late 1700’s in Norway.
The Upper Cemetery, the smaller burial ground, is located at Holscher Road and Broadhead Street. In the Upper Cemetery, originally known as the Methodist or Shetter Cemetery, the oldest internments date from the 1870’s.
Each cemetery has many veterans, including some from the Civil War, through both World Wars and including Operation Enduring Freedom. The founder of the village, William Hugh McFarland, is buried in the Lower Cemetery with each of his wives.
The association is in search of additional volunteers to help in several capacities: to serve on the board of directors and to help with periodic maintenance and cleanup.
If you would like to volunteer in either capacity, contact Brennan at 608-220-7112 or Virginia Nichols at 608-838-8415.
In addition to niches in each columbarium, there are several grave lots available in each cemetery that have been sold back to us recently. If you are interested in obtaining more information about these grave lots, please contact Curtis Bakk at 608-838-7120.
The McFarland Cemetery Association has been working with the Village of McFarland for more than 10 years in search of more space for an additional cemetery. The association feels that people making McFarland their home should have the opportunity to be buried in the village.
For more information or to volunteer for the association, call one of the previously listed volunteers.
