McFarland girls volleyball wins Baraboo Invite, defeats Edgerton

Junior middle hitter Gwen Crull hits a serve in McFarland’s 3-1 victory over Edgerton on Thursday, Sept. 16.
McFarland breezed through the Baraboo Invite on Saturday, Sept. 18, bringing home a third tournament win this season.
The Spartans went 6-0 during the tournament, winning all of their sets 2-0. McFarland faced Richland Center and Baraboo twice each, along with Tomah and Mauston.
Junior middle hitter Gwen Crull had 45 kills and 20 blocks. Senior setter/defender Maddy Fortune had 114 assists, and senior defensive specialist Holly Cassuci had 51 digs. Senior outside hitter Hannah Rounds had 11 aces and 34 kills.
McFarland improved its season record to 21-1 on the season.
McFarland 3
Edgerton 1
In a hard-fought Rock Valley Conference matchup, McFarland came out on top with a 3-1 victory over the Edgerton Crimson Tide on Thursday, Sept. 16.
“I give Edgerton’s defense so much credit with their blocks and their digs and second touches,” said McFarland coach Trish Fortune. “They kept the ball alive more than we thought they would keep the ball alive, and they scouted us very well.”
In the first set, McFarland battled out to a 17-14 lead before the Crimson Tide stormed back to tie the match at 19-19. Even a McFarland timeout couldn’t stop the momentum as Edgerton pulled ahead to a 24-22 lead, needing one more point to win the set. However, the Spartans rattled off four-straight points to win 26-24.
In the second set, McFarland cruised out to a 9-4 lead before an Edgerton timeout. The Spartans continued to pad the lead, going up 20-13 as Edgerton called its final timeout. Edgerton closed the gap, getting the McFarland lead down to 23-20 before the Spartans claimed the second set with a 25-21 victory.
“We were able to serve a little bit tougher and get them off their system, and when they were out of system, they had some unforced errors,” said Fortune.
Edgerton came out fighting in the third set, pulling ahead 9-4 over McFarland. The lead got to 15-10 before the Spartans broke off a 5-1 rally, causing an Edgerton timeout with a 16-15 lead. After the game was tied at 16, Edgerton regained a 20-17 lead, causing McFarland to take a timeout.
Senior outside hitter Avery Pennekamp provided a kill, cutting the deficit to 20-18. McFarland edged ahead 22-21, but Edgerton scored four straight points to win the third set 25-22.
In the fourth set, both teams traded kills, tying the score at seven. McFarland slightly pulled ahead 15-11, before the momentum turned to Edgerton.
The Crimson Tide brought the game to a 17-15 score before McFarland put the game away. Two straight points by the Spartans caused a timeout, after which McFarland added another three points, pushing the lead to 22-15 before Edgerton used its final timeout. A couple of points by Edgerton weren’t enough to catch McFarland, winning the third set 25-17 and taking the match.
“We wanted to keep the momentum of the whole set, and we were able to do that. Stay in the lead and keep the momentum going,” said Fortune.
Senior defensive specialist Holly Casucci had 22 digs. Junior middle hitter Gwen Crull had 10 blocks. Crull, Pennekamp and senior outside hitter Hannah Rounds each tied for the team lead with 13 kills.