Marques Eversoll compares his job to an octopus playing the drums.
The McFarland native is an on-air talent, producer and assistant program director for WDUZ The Fan, a sports talk radio station in Green Bay.
“We don’t have a large full-time staff so I’m responsible for essentially everything, from going into the locker room to interview players, or attend press conferences, or with COVID, it’s all done on Zoom,” he said. “I edit the audio, prep the show, book the guests, and a lot more behind-the-scenes stuff that wouldn’t really interest anybody else.”
His own daily piece of airtime is called “Better Call Eversoll,” weekdays from 2-4 p.m., his opportunity to talk to the public about the Packers, Brewers, Bucks and University of Wisconsin sports teams, but mostly the beloved Packers.
Eversoll knows what it’s like to be an athlete after putting in some productive seasons as part of the McFarland High School boys’ basketball team. He knows his stuff when it comes to sports, although broadcasting was not his first career choice.
Loving basketball
Eversoll had a typical childhood growing up in McFarland and like most kids, his outdoor activities involved sports.
“Our whole friend group would ride our bikes down to the tennis courts in the summer, or organize our own 2-on-2 basketball tournaments,” he said. “Very rarely was I ever not ‘in season’ one way or another.”
Entering McFarland High School, Eversoll played football for two years but eventually chose to just concentrate on basketball. His father Mike Eversoll, the head coach of McFarland’s girls’ basketball team, was influential in helping him learn the game and build up his skills.
The younger Eversoll also took an interest in music.
“I was in band for two years in high school, and played the tenor sax,” he said. “Or at least I pretended to play.”
Eversoll began on the varsity basketball team in 2006-07 when he was a sophomore.
As a junior, he played in 11 games and averaged 9.7 points including a remarkable 28-point performance in a 71-50 home victory over Oregon.
“It felt like the hoop was the size of the ocean,” said Eversoll, who had double figures in four other games. Yet, the Spartans ended with a 6-15 overall record and 2-10 in their final year in the Badger South Conference.
McFarland joined the Rock Valley Conference in 2008, but still opened against long-time Badger South border rival Monona Grove in a non-conference game. The Spartans held the Silver Eagles to seven second-half points in a 55-30 road victory. Eversoll pitched in with 11 points, his first of seven games in double figures. Eversoll would contribute a season-high 20 points in a 71-27 win over Clinton, and had two 16-point games in victories over Belleville and Oregon.
Eversoll played in 20 games and ended the season with an 8.6 point average. He was part of a very athletic trio on the hardcourt with fellow seniors Aaron Dixon and Lucas Schmitz.
“Aaron Dixon and I were good friends growing up and he was our point guard, and we always had a good kind of chemistry on the court,” he said. “Lucas Schmitz was the best athlete in our class, and he was pretty much just a stud in every sport. Get the ball to him, and he’d usually score. We had a fun group.”
McFarland finished the season 11-10 overall and 4-6 in the league. Eversoll’s final varsity game was the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Division 2 regional opener against Brodhead. The Spartans came back from an 8-point deficit to tie the game 33-33 after three quarters. Eversoll scored seven points, but McFarland fell to the Cardinals 56-53.
Aside from athletics, Eversoll also had his first taste of what it was like to be a radio broadcaster.
“I remember my friend TJ Klement and I did a fake radio show in technology education, and it was hilarious and a lot of fun,” he said. “I never actually, seriously considered a career in broadcasting until college, but I remember thinking how awesome it would be to just talk on the radio and call it ‘work.’”
Change of direction
After graduating from high school, Eversoll enrolled at UW-Whitewater and studied to be a teacher just like his parents. He loved working with children and majored in elementary education. Yet, he realized that wasn’t his calling.
“I was stuck in the middle of not knowing what I wanted to do for a living, while my grades were slipping, so my parents and I decided it might be best to take a year off — and work full-time — while I figured out my next step,” Eversoll said. “Ultimately I decided to go for it, and move up to Green Bay, finish school, and get into broadcasting.”
He enrolled at UW-Green Bay and found work at the Green Bay Packers’ Pro Shop and Hall of Fame inside Lambeau Field. He wrote for the university’s newspaper and covered sporting events, news conferences and other assignments connected to sports. Then along came an internship at The Fan and his responsibilities at the radio station increased to where he was able to get a paying job there. Eversoll graduated from Green Bay in 2014 after majoring in communications with an emphasis in journalism.
As a talk show host, Eversoll has learned considerably about Green Bay residents and their passion for the Packers. There are discussions about UW sports and even University of Michigan sports, since Green Bay is close to the Michigan border. The baseball Brewers and basketball’s Bucks can also be hot topics. But the Packers are what everyone wants to talk about.
“Packer fans are definitely as passionate as anyone. Whether it’s the middle of the NFL season or in the middle of May, the Packers are always the No. 1 story for us,” Eversoll said. “Even if there’s no news, the Packers are always fair game because that’s what Green Bay wants to talk about and hear about.”
Eversoll has interviewed a number of Packer players, including star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. At first, speaking to high profile athletes was overwhelming for him, but after a while, it became normal.
“You can’t be a fan when it’s your job, but it wasn’t necessarily an adjustment as much as it was just a reality,” he said. “If I would have gotten to go into the locker room when I was 18, I would have been wide-eyed in awe, but when you’re there from work, it just kind of changed organically for me because it had to.”
At first, Eversoll considered the possibility of moving to a larger radio market if the opportunity ever came. But, for now, he’s happy to stay in Titletown.
“At this point, that idea doesn’t appeal to me as much,” he said. “There are always circumstances that could change, but covering a handful of local teams is a lot more appealing than when I hear national people pretend like they know everything about every team in every market.”
