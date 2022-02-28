 Skip to main content
MCFARLAND BOYS BASKETBALL

McFarland boys basketball gets victory over East Troy on senior night

  • Updated
Zach Nichols
Senior guard Zach Nichols looks for an open pass in McFarland’s 80-54 win over East Troy on Thursday, Feb. 24.

The McFarland boys basketball team needed a change of a pace after their recent games.

Holding East Troy scoreless for the first eight minutes on Thursday, Feb. 24 did the trick, as the Spartans earned an 80-54 blowout win on senior night.

Thursday was “A complete 180 from the first game against East Troy. One of our seniors, Jaden Noyes, hits a big three to get us going, and we just took off from there,” said McFarland head coach Jeff Meinholdt.

Jaden Noyes
Senior guard Jaden Noyes plays defense against East Troy

With Noyes putting the Spartans on the board early, McFarland’s offense flowed freely as junior forward Dadon Gillen scored, junior guard Deven Kulp hit a 3-pointer and sophomore guard Andrew Kelley sank a pair of free throws. Junior guard Kyle Kussow soared through the lane for a bucket, forcing an East Troy timeout with 12 minutes left in the first half as McFarland took a 12-2 lead.

Keats Dyslin
Junior forward Keats Dyslin celebrates with a teammate after scoring a basket in McFarland's 80-54 win over East Troy. 

The Trojan timeout did little to cool off the Spartans. Kulp added two more threes, Gillen found Kelley for a 3-pointer and senior guard Zach Nichols converted a basket while being fouled, and the McFarland lead stretched to 23-10.

Evan Dean
Junior guard Evan Dean looks to cross up an East Troy defender. 

“Zach is a competitor. He’s a leader on our team, and he just goes all the time. He’s a ton of positive energy, a great leader and he does what we ask from him every night,” said Meinholdt.

Aidan Chislom
Junior forward Aidan Chislom goes up for a layup in McFarland's 80-54 win over East Troy. 

With the first half coming to a close, Kelley drained another three, junior forward Aidan Chislom added a bucket and Kussow scored from three, giving the Spartans a 39-21 lead at the half.

Bubba Blair
Junior guard Bubba Blair attempts a bounce pass in McFarland's 80-54 win over East Troy. 

Coming out of the break, Gillen made a hook shot and scored on an offensive putback, pushing the lead to 43-21.

“He’s not the tallest guy on the floor, but he works his tail off and does a lot of good things for us,” said Meinholdt.

Dadon Gillen rebound
Junior forward Dadon Gillen battles for a rebound in McFarland's 80-54 win over East Troy on Thursday, Feb. 24. 

While the Spartans were flourishing on the offensive end, McFarland ultimately put the game away with stifling defense, on plays like Chislom swatting away a shot.

“We put Aidan in a help-sag position because with Cummings, Terpsta and Lindow, we knew they could take it to the rim and finish, and he did a great job of being in the spot where we wanted him to be defensively,” said Meinholdt.

Deven Kulp
Junior guard Deven Kulp drives to the hoop in McFarland's 80-54 win over East Troy. 

Chislom then hit a 3-pointer, Gillen assisted Nichols for two points and Kulp scored on a drive, making the lead 64-30 with eight minutes left. Junior forward Keats Dyslin scored while being fouled and junior guard Evan Dean capped off the 80-54 victory with a 3-pointer.

With the win, McFarland (15-9 overall, 13-5 conference) finished tied for second place with East Troy (17-7, 13-5) in the Rock Valley Conference standings, two games behind Brodhead for first.

Kyle Kussow
Junior guard Kyle Kussow grabs a steal in McFarland's 80-54 win over East Troy on Thursday, Feb. 24. 

“We thought the conference title race was a little out of our reach, and we just aimed to be better heading into that last week of the season. We did that against Turner and against East Troy tonight and hopefully that momentum carries us,” said Meinholdt.

Five different Spartans scored in double figures as Gillen led McFarland with 16 points. Kulp scored 15, Chislom added 13, Kelley dropped 11 and Kussow finished with 10 points.

McFarland will face Reedsburg at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 1 in the first round of the playoffs.

McFarland 80, East Troy 54

East Troy 21 33 — 55

McFarland 39 41 — 80

East Troy (fg ft-ft tp) — Guyse 0 1-2 1, Brehm 2 0-0 5, B. Kurth 3 0-0 6, Terpsta 3 2-2 11, Lindow 3 0-2 7, Fierst 1 0-0 3, J.T. Kurth 0 1-2 1, Geuder 1 0-0 3, Cummings 7 2-3 17. Totals 20 6-11 54.

McFarland (fg ft-ft tp) — Nichols 3 1-4 7, Noyes 1 0-0 3, Kelley 3 3-4 11, Gillen 7 2-6 16, Kussow 4 1-2 10, Kulp 5 2-2 15, Dean 1 0-0 3, Chislom 3 6-8 13, Dyslin 1 0-1 2. Totals 28 15-27 80.

Three pointers — McFarland 9 (Kulp 3, Kelley 2, Noyes, Kussow, Dean, Chislom), East Troy 8 (Terpsta 3, Lindow, Fierst, Geuder, Cummings).

Total fouls — East Troy 18, McFarland 12.

