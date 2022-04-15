Public Safety Center construction progresses

Construction on the new McFarland public safety center continues to progress, as contractors fight ongoing supply chain issues.
In a monthly progress update on April 11 from Huffman Facilities Management consultant Jordan Schulz, contractors are eyeing a potential March 2023 completion date for the 57,000 square-foot building at Holscher Road and Broadhead.
The structure of the building continues to take shape, Schulz said, with masonry work continuing and plumbing and electrical work starting in the police side of the building. Concrete planks were installed for the basement and mezzanine floors, geothermal well drilling is set to happen in April, and floor of the police unit is expected to be poured by late May.
Schulz said that contractors have been concerned about steel, roofing and insulation shortages, and the project progressing on time. But Schulz said that steel materials have started “to trickle in,” which is a good sign.
However, contractors are now seeing long wait times on an electrical switchgear, an electrical power system switching device necessary to the project. Schulz said contractors entertained the idea of changing providers for the mechanism, but didn’t find any faster delivery times across distributors.
Schulz added that for this piece of equipment, unlike other materials that may be in limited supply right now, there really isn’t a replacement option or plan b. It becomes a matter of planning the rest of the project around potential shortages, he said.
“It’s very foreign territory for all of us,” Schulz said. “When in the world do you look at a 12-month lead time? (We’re) at the mercy of those supply chains.”
However, Schulz said that despite the delay on this piece of equipment, contractors are able to design their plans around delays, manage staffing so it doesn’t increase cost. It helps, he added, that the village doesn’t have a finite date the project needs to be finished by.
The village and its consultants built into the project budget a $1 million contingency to cover any potential budget spikes or unforeseen costs. Schulz said he doesn’t expect to use that entire sum, projecting about $933,000 in overages.
The board approved a change order of about $136,500 in additional costs, coming from that amount on Monday, for updates from a statewide plan, grading issues, and basement structure.