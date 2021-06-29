You are the owner of this article.
MCFARLAND BASEBALL

McFarland baseball makes Rock Valley Conference team

  • 1 min to read
Gavin Wood

Gavin Wood

Gavin Wood smiles back to the dugout after recording a base hit against Edgerton on June 3.

The Rock Valley Conference released its 2021 spring baseball all-conference team.

Connor Punzel was named to the second team infield, and Matthew Amrhein was chosen for the second team outfield. Punzel recorded 16 RBIs, smacked a home run and scored 25 runs on his way to a .500 batting average. Amrhein drove in 21 runs on 21 hits, resulting in a .288 batting average.

Jake Wedvick and Gavin Wood were selected as honorable mentions. Wedvick hit 17 singles, four doubles and a triple, finishing the year with 11 RBIs, a .301 batting average and 11 runs scored. Wood finished the year with a batting average of .397, hitting 24 singles while driving in eight runs in 63 at-bats.

