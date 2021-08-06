McFarland could have new superintendent by February 2022, interim superintendent confirms

The search for a new superintendent in McFarland is gaining traction after the district’s previous superintendent, Andrew Briddell, stepped down in April.
Since Briddell’s resignation, Dr. Wayne Anderson has been filling the position in an interim capacity.
In a letter released to district families on April 20, McFarland School Board members announced that Briddell would be “stepping down from his position as Superintendent of the McFarland School District due to ongoing health concerns.”
The letter stated that his health concerns were unrelated to COVID-19, and urged district families to respect Briddell’s privacy.
Anderson, Briddell’s short-term replacement, was the superintendent of the Mount Horeb Area School District for 17 years before retiring in 2013, and then serving as the superintendent in Williams Bay for seven more years before retiring for a second time in 2020.
Shortly thereafter, Anderson came out of retirement once again to serve as the interim superintendent for the Belmont School District during the 2020-21 school year. Anderson’s first day on the job in McFarland was July 1.
In the same letter that announced Briddell’s departure, school board members wrote that it’s “common for a school district to secure the services of a recently retired, experienced superintendent to give the school board time to conduct a full, formal search for a new superintendent.”
At an Aug. 2 school board meeting, Anderson delivered a rundown of that formal search, saying the district could have a new, more permanent superintendent as early as February 2022, though Anderson confirmed that he will not be applying for the position.
“If you start the process now, your goal would be that you end up with your final candidate hired by the end of February,” Anderson said. “Most districts will be posting for their superintendent position in November to December with hopes of getting a candidate in January and February.”
The school board could either hire an outside firm to conduct the superintendent search for them, or have Anderson himself guide the board through the process. Anderson said in his previous two school districts, he conducted the search.
An outside firm could cost the district anywhere between $10,000 and $15,000, potentially more, Anderson said.
Once the board decides between hiring a firm or utilizing Anderson as its guide, the interim superintendent said he encourages the board to nail down the job description and start gathering public input on the position.
“I am a strong proponent for letting people give you their input on what to look for… the more input you get from your staff and from your parents and your community, the larger amount of support the [new superintendent] will have,” Anderson said. “You want to get input from people on what qualities they want you to look for [in] a candidate.”
Anderson said the next step after that would be to post the job opening and select up to seven of the applicants to invite in for interviews.
Those seven individuals would then be interviewed by two separate interview committees, consisting of staff, parents and community members. The committees would narrow down the field to three or four finalists, who would then be interviewed by the school board before a final candidate is selected.
In a related discussion, school board members touched on the potential of hiring someone to spearhead the district’s equity work. That position would be a joint hire with the village of McFarland, and would also spearhead the municipality’s equity work.
That idea will be further discussed at an Aug. 24 joint meeting of the school board and the village, Anderson said.
Next steps in the superintendent hiring process will also be discussed at a future school board meeting, though Anderson did not give a specific date for that conversation. The school board will hold its next meeting on Monday, Aug. 16.