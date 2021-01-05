A 64-year-old woman died in a three-car crash on US Highway 51 on Monday.
Just after 3:20 p.m. Monday, emergency responders were dispatched to a crash on Highway 51 at the intersection of Rutland-Dunn Town Line Road in the town of Dunn.
A preliminary investigation showed that the 64-year-old woman was traveling north on 51 in her Ford Fusion when she attempted to turn left (westbound) onto Rutland-Dunn Town Line Road but was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 54-year-old man.
After being hit, the Fusion spun back into the northbound lane of the highway and was hit by a Toyota 4runner, driven by a 19-year-old woman, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
The 64-year-old driver of the Ford Focus was transported to Stoughton Hospital and pronounced dead.
The names of the drivers are not being released at this time pending the outcome of the investigation and notification of family by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.
