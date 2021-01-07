Stoughton Health employees have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Stoughton Health has also received additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has been able to begin vaccinating frontline health care workers outside of Stoughton Health such as dentists, chiropractors, mental health providers and EMS personnel in Stoughton and surrounding communities.
The Stoughton Health employees who have received the vaccine have reported only minor side effects such as a sore arm or mild headache and are looking forward to receiving their second dose.
“The room was full of emotion,” said Amy Hermes, Stoughton Health vice president of patient services. “There were many tears of joy and relief.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) for two COVID-19 vaccines which have been shown to be safe and effective as determined by data from the manufacturers and findings from large clinical trials.
"This data demonstrates that the known and potential benefits of this vaccine outweigh the known and potential harms of becoming infected with the COVID-19," according to Stoughton Health.
“I trust the science and know the COVID-19 vaccine went through the same rigorous testing process as any other vaccine. The vaccine gives me peace of mind, the risks of not getting the vaccine far out way the benefits of receiving it,” Stoughton Health General Surgeon and Chief Medical Office Dr. Aaron Schwaab, who was one of Stoughton Health’s first vaccine recipients, said.
