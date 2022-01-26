The McFarland Lions Club is kicking off a recycling program to collect and reuse plastics. The club is hoping to collect 500 pounds of plastics during the six month challenge. If club members reach their goal, a release says, the company will donate a bench made from recycled material.
Plastics donated should be clean, dry and free of food residue, the release said. Accepted materials include grocery bags, bread bags, bubble wrap, air pillows used in shipping, case wrappers from bottles, dry-cleaning bags, newspaper sleeves, re-closeable food bags, plastic film wraps, cereal bags, ice bags, salt bags, produce bags and more.
Acceptable items will be labeled with a -2 or -4 on them. No hard plastics, soiled plastics or PPE will be accepted.
Community members can donate their items to the McFarland Pick N’ Save, E.D. Locke Public Library, the McFarland Municipal Center and One Community Bank. More information: http://e-clubhouse.org/sites/mcfarland_wi/
Food Drive
The McFarland American Legion is collecting items for the McFarland Food Pantry on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in a drive-up collection at 4911 Burma Road. High demand items include: low salt foods, low sugar foods, fat-free foods, peanut butter, healthy soups, canned meat/tuna, canned mushrooms, canned Tuna, personal Products/Hygiene Items, facial tissues/Kleenex, paper towels, shampoo & conditioner, bar soap, laundry soap, dish soap, women’s hygiene products or cash to purchase meat.