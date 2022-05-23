 Skip to main content
MCFARLAND BOYS GOLF

Ryan Ertel ties for eighth at conference; McFarland boys golf finishes sixth

  • Updated

The McFarland boys golf team finished sixth at the Rock Valley Conference Championship on Wednesday, May 18 at the Janesville Riverside Golf Course.

Sophomore Ryan Ertel finished tied for the eighth overall with an 85, earning a medal. Freshman Tate Eccles carded a 93 and sophomore Samuel Day finished one-stroke behind with an 84.

Sophomore Alexander Hawkins and freshman Rowan Lehnherr each finished with a 98. One of the 98s was not used in the team tally.

Edgerton won the tournament as the Crimson Tide had four golfers finish in the top five. Senior Braden Hurst of Edgerton earned medalist honors after shooting a 75.

Team scores: Edgerton 319, Evansville 343, Whitewater 352, Brodhead 368, Turner 369, McFarland 370, East Troy 380, Big Foot 390, Jefferson 437, Clinton 487.

