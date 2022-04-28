 Skip to main content
April 28 Upcoming Events Calendar

Upcoming Calendar
Canva

Cottage Grove

Saturday, April 30: STEM Days

Doundrins Distilling will hold a STEM event for children of all ages beginning on April 30 at 11 a.m. Members of UW-Madison’s agricultural and biological engineer’s organization will lead activities.

Thursday, May 5: Supporting grieving students presentation

The Monona Grove School District will hold a virtual presentation to help students manage loss and grief on May 5 at 6 p.m. over Zoom. This is for caregivers of middle and high school students in the district.

Monona

April 28-30: Dean House Porch Sale

The annual Dean House porch sale will be April 28, 29 and 30 at 4718 Monona Dr. and East Dean Ave. The sale runs 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 8:30 a.m. — 3 p.m. Saturday.

Friday, April 29: Earth Day Clean-Up

The Monona East Side Business Alliance will hold a trash clean-up on April 29 at 1:30 p.m. beginning at Mr. Brew’s Taphouse, 103 W. Broadway. This was rescheduled from last week due to weather.

Saturday, April 30: Dash for Down Syndrome

GiGi’s Playhouse, a nonprofit devoted to raising awareness and acceptance for people with Down syndrome, will hold a 5K fun rune, one mile walk and a kids dash on Saturday, April 30 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Winnequah Park, 5301 Healy Lane. There will be a small family festival following the run, at 10:30 a.m., with a DJ, photo booth, yard games, beer tent, food trucks and other activities.

Saturday, April 30: 1000 Books Before Kindergarten

The Monona Public Library is holding a kick-off event for its 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program on Saturday, April 30 from 1-3 p.m. at the library on Nichols Road. There will be games, and guests from the Aldo Leopold Nature Center with activities.

Thursday, May 5: Biergartens at the Beach

The Biergartens at the Beach return on Thursday, May 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Schluter Park, 4517 Winnequah Road. Hosted by the Monona Parks and Recreation Department, there will be beverages for purchase, live music by Acoplados, dancing and yard games.

Saturday, May 7: Lake Monona 20K/5K

The annual Lake Monona 20K/5K race returns on Saturday, May 7 beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Winnequah Park, 1013 Winnequah Road. Participants can take on a 20K course, or do a 5K run/walk. Parking is available at Monona City Hall, Winnequah Elementary School, Nuestro Mundo School or Winnequah Park.

McFarland

Friday, April 29: Arbor Day

The McFarland Parks Department is hosting a celebration of Arbor Day on Friday, April 29 from 5-7 p.m. at Lewis Park, 5012 Highland Drive. Event includes a short presentation about tree health issues by a certified arborist, tree seedling giveaways, children’s activities and books from the E.D. Locke Public Library.

Saturday, April 30: Stone Cold Country

The band Stone Cold Country will perform at the McFarland American Legion Post 534 on Saturday, April 30 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., 4911 Burma Road.

Saturday, April 30: Mixed Media Paper class

Artist Xizhou Xie will host a mixed media paper workshop at Farwell Gallery, 4712 Farwell Street Suite B on Saturday, April 30 from 6-8 p.m. Participants will learn to make collaged magnets, and learn about the gelli printing process.

Sunday, May 1: Ice rink expansion kick off

The McFarland Community Ice Arena is holding a special event to kick off fundraising for the expansion of the ice rink on Sunday, May 1 from 12-4:30 p.m. Event includes refreshments, a figure skating demo at 1 p.m., an alumni hockey game at 2 p.m. and public skate at 3:15 p.m.

Thursday, May 5: Lakeshore cleanup

The annual clean-up of the Lower Yahara River Trail Boardwalk and Lake Waubesa shoreline will be Thursday, May 5 from 5-7 p.m. Participants can meet at the William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park Shelter at 4330 Libby Road.

Madison

Saturday, May 7: Spring Market and pub crawl

There will be a makers market and pub crawl on Saturday, May 7 from 12-5 p.m. at the Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston.

To submit events for consideration in the Upcoming section, contact Madeline Westberg at mwestberg@hngnews.com or 608-839-7352.

